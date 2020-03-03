The No. 1 Coastal Georgia men entered the final round of the USCB Sandshark Invitational in Okatie, S.C. in position to snatch up its sixth event of the season.
But the Mariners played their worse round of the tournament over the final 18 holes Tuesday and finished third in the 11-team field with a 12-over 876. No. 3 Point University shot a 7-over 871 to beat out second-place No. 6 Dalton State’s 10-over 874.
Third place is a bit of a disappointing finish for the top-ranked Mariners, which wrapped up 36 holes over Day 1 just a stroke behind Point for first. However, after shooting 286 and 293 over its first two rounds, respectively, Coastal put up a 297 on Day 2.
Similarly, Mariner sophomore Eli Scott also teed off Tuesday with an opportunity to notch an individual victory, tied atop the leaderboard with a 4-under 140. But Scott struggled in the final round, shooting a 3-over 75 to finish at 215 for the tournament — still good for a tie for fifth place.
Instead, it was sophomore Joe Tucker who took over the reigns as Coastal’s low scorer, firing off a 70 Tuesday to settle into a tie for third three strokes back of champion Ben Rebne of Dalton at 2-under 214.
But Tucker was the only Mariner to shoot under par on Day 2.
Chip Thompson shot 4 over on the day and Jackson Lawlor shot 6 over, finishing tied for 14th and 19th, respectively.
Rounding out Coastal Georgia’s five, Shaun Margeson had his best round of the tournament at 4 over to finish in a tie for 43rd at 236 over 54 holes.
Despite the relative letdown, Coastal’s third-place finish at the Sandshark Invitational include triumphs over: No. 9 USC Beaufort, No. 11 Southeastern, No. 20 Reinhardt, No. 21 SCAD Savannah, No. 23 Johnson and Wales and teams from SCAD Atlanta and St. Thomas that are also receiving votes in the national poll.
Coastal Georgia won’t have long to stew. The Mariners are set to defend their title at the Battle at Primm in Las Vegas on March 15-17.
BB: Camden County clips Glynn Academy
Camden only needed a couple of big innings to knock off Glynn Academy 9-8 on Tuesday in Kingsland.
The Terrors (9-2) tallied multiple runs in the second, third, and fifth innings, but the Wildcats more than matched the offensive output in just a pair of eruptions.
Despite starting the frame off with two outs, Camden (5-3) pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first, turning singles from Ian Mcbee and Jamie Felix, and an intentional walk to Corey Dowdell, into three runs on a Chris Mobley’s line-drive single to right field.
A batter later, Mobley scored on a Jacksson Boeckle RBI single.
Glynn clawed back in the ensuing innings, getting a home run from Hayden Cooper to lead off the second, and scoring another on an RBI base hit by Blake Wood, who went on to have a monster performance.
Wood also recorded a two-out, two RBI single in the top of the third, and a two-run home run in the fifth. He’d finish 4-of-4 at the plate with a run and five RBI and three stolen bases.
But the half-inning before Wood’s homer, Camden put up a five-spot to stretch its lead to 9-4. Once again, the Wildcats did their damage with two outs as Dowdell stepped to the plate with the bases full and emptied them on a double to centerfield, and Mobley followed with a two-run home run.
Mobley went 2-of-2 at the dish to match Wood with five RBI in addition to scoring two runs, and Dowdell finished the game 1-of-2 with a walk, two runs scored, and three RBI.
Glynn Academy had an opportunity to jump out to its first lead in the top of the sixth when Camden walked two straight to lead off the inning, and after retiring a pair, walking another to load the bases. Cooper scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one, but Brady Davis struck out looking to end the threat.
The Terrors return to action Friday when they host St. Pius X for a 5 p.m. first pitch at Wainwright Field. Camden will remain at home for its next contest, a Region 1-7A doubleheader against Tift County beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m.