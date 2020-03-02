The Mariner men are in the hunt to win their sixth event of the season following Day 1 of the USCB Sandshark Invitational in Okatie, S.C.
No. 1 Coastal Georgia concluded Monday’s round with a 3-over 579 through 36 holes to position itself just a stroke back of first-place No. 3 Point University and a stroke ahead of No. 6 Dalton State in third.
Coming off a second-place finish at Coastal’s Winter Invitational, Eli Scott was the Mariners, and tournament’s, low scorer on the day, shooting a 4-under 140 that landed him in a tie with Dalton’s Ben Rebne atop the leaderboard. Point’s Eric Wowor and Ryan van der Klis are tied for second at 3 under.
Coastal’s Joe Tucker is also within striking distance in a tie for seventh at even par, as is Chip Thompson at 3 over.
Jackson Lawlor wrapped the first round in a tie for 15th at 4 over, and Shaun Margeson rounded out the Mariners’ five at 16 over.
Held at the Oldfield Golf Club, the Sandshark Invitational’s competitive 11-team field also includes: No. 9 USC Beaufort, No. 11 Southeastern, No. 20 Reinhardt, No. 21 SCAD Savannah, No. 23 Johnson and Wales and teams from SCAD Atlanta and St. Thomas that are also receiving votes in the national poll.
Play at the invitational concludes today.
BKW: A pair of Mariners have big weekends
Although Coastal Georgia’s season came to an end at The Sun Conference Tournament this past weekend in Lakeland, Fla., a couple of Mariner women enjoyed memorable moments.
Junior Solrun Gisladottier scored her 1,000th career point in Coastal’s semifinal game against Johnson & Wales, and freshman Kaliyah Little earned a spot on the All-Sun Conference Tournament team following her performance in the same contest.
Gisaldottier was already a fixture in the Mariners’ record book as the most prolific, and accurate, 3-point shooter in program history, but now she’s also become just the fourth player to surpass the 1,000-point milestone, joining Brianna Gipson, Janne Tullius and current assistant coach Olivia Melvin.
Little could be one of the next Mariner greats after capping her freshman season with first team All-Conference and Freshman of the Year honors in addition to becoming one of just six players selected to the All-Tournament team.
A 19-point performance by Little on 7-of-20 shooting with four rebounds, an assist, and a steal was enough to earn a spot on the All-TSC Tournament team alongside Johnson & Wales’ Lexie Jackson and Tianna Ayulo, Webber International’s Leandra Franklin and Paris Copeland, and Southeastern’s Eliza West.
BB: Brunswick falls to South Effingham
Brunswick High scored two runs in the first inning, but its offense dried up soon after in a 5-3 loss to South Effingham on Monday.
The Pirates opened their half of the first with three straight singles — the final of which came off the bat of Hunter Goff to score Devonte Gadson. The lead increased to 2-0 when Kyle Lodise stole home during the next at bat.
But it wouldn’t take long for South Effingham to even the score by producing two runs on three hits and a walk in the next half inning.
The Mustangs took the lead an inning later on a fielder’s choice before adding to their advantage with another run in the fifth.
Both team added runs in the seventh, but for the Pirates, it was too little, too late.
Brunswick was only able to scratch out five hits, unable to take advantage of seven drawn walks.
Gadson went 2-of-4 at the plate with a run scored, and Goff tallied two RBI and a walk while going 1-of-2.
Chamberlain Dent got the start for the Pirates and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits.
The loss drops Brunswick to 5-5 on the season with a game against Long County set for 6 p.m. today at Bud Couch Field.
SOC: Glynn boys handle Camden County
The Glynn Academy boys got two goals from Phillip Bulatao to help lift them over Camden County 5-0 on Monday evening.
With Bennett Colbert and Durham Daniel sharing a shutout in goal, the Terrors also received a goal and two assists from Gray Sasser, and a goal and an assist from Simon Van Boxel in the win.
Jack Dow closed out the scoring with a goal, and Gage Carrillo recorded a pair of assists.
Glynn Academy returns to action at 5:20 p.m. Thursday when it plays Auburn (Ala.) at North Glynn in the Tournament of Champions.