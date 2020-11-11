While the final results from the Coastal Georgia’s fall schedule looks a bit different than those of recent years, the Mariners are still regarded as one of the five best men’s golf programs in the NAIA according to Golfstat.
Coastal is ranked No. 5 in the 2021 Golfstat Top 10, behind just Point, Keiser, Wayland Baptist and Morningside College, respectively.
A high ranking doesn’t come as a surprise for a Mariners program that has finished in the top five four times over the past six seasons, including a pair of national championships. But Coastal is one of just two teams in the top 10 that did not win an event over the fall.
Coastal Georgia finished fifth at its season opener at The Invite at Innisbrook and it took second at its fall invitational at Sea Palms. Coastal did however top South Carolina Beaufort in a dual at Jekyll Island.
But the Mariners have clearly proven they have the talent to compete for another championship with three players ranked among the top 40 in Golfstat’s NAIA men’s rankings.
Senior Jackson Lawlor is the highest ranked member of the program at fifth overall, sporing a scoring average of 71.54 on the year. He’s 6-3 against the other members of the top 25.
Following up Lawlor is Coastal freshman George Langham at No. 17 and senior Chip Thompson at No. 40. Zayne Hilderbrand, Will Sharpe, Marcus Reynolds and Joe Tucker each slot in among the top 150 as well.
On the women’s side, Coastal freshmen Kristen Crooms is ranked No. 17 in the midsts of a standout debut season for the Mariners that has seen her win two of the four events she’s played without finishing lower than sixth.
Seniors Megan Ramer and Megan Thompson join Crooms in the top 150 at Nos. 42 and 43 respectively. The trio has been strong enough to lift the Coastal Georgia women to No. 19 in the 2021 NAIA team rankings.
The Mariners’ golf teams are scheduled to resume play in the spring.
BKC: Duncan’s career day lifts Coastal
Sienna Heights transfer Anthony Duncan scored a career-high 24 points and Jordon Parks continued his season-opening hot streak with 21 points as Coastal Georgia topped Brewton-Parker 84-76 on Monday at Howard Coffin Gym.
Coastal never trailed from the opening tip and led my as many as 13 at multiple junctures in the game.
The 6-foot-7 Duncan more than doubled his previous career high of 10 points in his third game with the Mariners, punishing the Barons inside on 10-of-14 shooting while Parks did his damage from the perimeter.
Parks averaged 7.8 points last season, but he began to come on midway through the year, as evidenced by his 30-point explosion against Johnson & Wales. The scoring prowess has continued into his senior season with the 21-point outburst against Brewton-Parker raising his scoring average to 19 early in the campaign.
Led by Parks’ 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, the Mariners shot 45 percent from 3 and 55 percent overall. Coastal also drained 14-of-17 free throw attempts to Brewton’s 9-of-19 shooting from the charity stripe.
Coastal Georgia (2-1) returns to action today against Southeastern in Lakeland, Fla. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BKW: Mariners stave off Barons rally
Coastal Georgia got 17 points from standouts Kaliyah Little and Solrun Gisladottir and withstood a late charge to down Brewton-Parker 72-67 on Monday at Howard Coffin Gym.
The Mariners closed the first quarter on an 8-2 run to take a five-point lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Gisladottir was to form, going 5-of-10 from 3, but Brewton-Parker’s biggest issue defensively was its inability to keep Coastal off the foul line. The Mariners only made 52 percent of its free throws, but that resulted in 19 points on 36 attempts compared to just 6-of-10 for the Barons.
Quira Porter was the primary beneficiary of the foul calls, finishing 8-of-13 from the stripe en route to a 16-point, 8-rebound performance. Little, last season’s Sun Conference Freshman of the Year, made 5-of-7 from the free throw line and 6-of-11 from the field while dishing out a game-high six assists.
Brewton-Parker used a 16-3 run to trim Coastal Georgia’s lead to a single point with just under six minutes remaining in the game, but the Mariners responded with back-to-back 3s from Ca’vashia Johnson and Gisladottir to extend the lead back to seven.
The Barons made one final push under two minutes, again cutting the deficit to one point before the Mariners sank four free throws to salt the game away.
Next up for the Coastal Georgia women (2-1) is a road game against No. 7 Southeastern at 5:30 p.m. today in Lakeland, Fla.