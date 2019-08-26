The Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams are both considered among the top 25 teams in the country according to the NAIA preseason poll.
The Mariner men begin the year ranked No. 2, while the women slot in at No. 23.
Coastal Georgia’s men are coming off an incredible season that saw it win eight of the nine events they competed at in the regular season. The Mariners finished second in the lone tournament they didn’t win.
Coastal went on to finish second at both The Sun Conference Championship and the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship.
Despite losing senior Mark David Johnson, The NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year, the NAIA individual champion, and a member of the 2019 All-Nicklaus Team, the Mariners received five of 18 first-place votes and their 486 points were just eight shy of defending champion Texas Wesleyan at No. 1.
The positioning of the two teams was flipped in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, which has Coastal Georgia at No. 1 with two first-place votes and 146 points to Texas Wesleyan’s 144 points, including four first-place votes.
The presence of rising sophomore Eli Scott was surely a key factor in the Mariners’ ranking coming off a freshman campaign that saw him notch eight top-10 finishes in 11 events en route to spot on the All-Sun Conference, the GCAA NAIA All-American, and All-Nicklaus teams.
Kylee Wheeler figures to be the most impactful returner on the Coastal Georgia women’s golf team, which received 156 points and the No. 23 ranking despite going unranked in the final poll last season.
As a sophomore, Wheeler finished tied for 49th at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships and earned a spot on the NAIA All-American third team.
Both the Coastal Georgia men and women begin their respective seasons at the Coastal Georgia Invitational on Sept. 9 on Jekyll Island. The Mariner men will play at Jekyll Island Golf Club while the women tee off from Indian Mounds.
XC: FREDERICA ACADEMY GIRLS PLACE FIRST AT GOLDEN ISLES KICKOFF
With a time of 23:20, Frederica Academy’s Ellie Runyan was the first overall girls runner Saturday at the Golden Isles Kickoff Classic at the College of Coastal Georgia.
In the first cross country meet of the season, led by Runyan, the Frederica girls beat out second-place Glynn Academy, third-place Brunswick, Statesboro, and McIntosh.
Jenille Tomas was the top finisher for the Pirate girls at fourth overall with a time of 25:54. Emma Myers ran a 27:41, good for 14th.
In the boys’ competition, Statesboro finished on top, followed by Brunswick, Glynn Academy, McIntosh, and Frederica, respectively.
Micah Darcangelo was the top boys runner with a time of 17:40. Seth McDowell was Brunswick’s top boys runner at sixth place with a time of 20:26, while Isacc Corbitt finished eighth with a time of 20:28.
Brunswick, Glynn, and Frederica will each be back on the course Saturday at the Jekyll Invitational on the Great Dunes Golf Course.
VB: TERRORS WINS A PAIR
Glynn Academy volleyball hosted Calvary and Camden for a tri-match last Thursday and walked away with a pair of victories.
The Terrors beat Calvary in three sets 25-20, 23-25, 15-11, and they swept Camden 25-10, 25-11.
Calvary put up a tough fight against Glynn Academy, but once again, senior Savannah Serafini led the team to victory with numerous kills at the net. Calvary worked hard to aim their kills down the line, but Glynn adjusted its blockers and they moved their feet to cover the floor.
Against Camden, Macyn Nasser recorded five blocks and Serafini played another dominant contest at the net with 23 attacks at the net, 11 of which were kills.
Terror juniors Lily Hidalgo and Kelsey Cabiness also worked the net well — Hidalgo providing five kills on eight attacks and Cabiness adding five kills of her own on 17 attacks.
Glynn Academy sophomore Montana Jackson helped establish a wall at the net. with three blocks to go along with four kills. Junior Shyama Patel kept the energy going with 14 services, five of which were aces. Senior Libero Skylar Perez covered the court with some tough digs and perfectly-placed passes.
With the wins, Glynn improved to 7-1 ahead of Tuesday’s match against rival Brunswick High.