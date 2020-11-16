Two local cross country runners earned awards after their seasons finished as Glynn Academy’s Philip Bulatao was named the 2020 Altamaha Area XC Team Runner of the Year and Frederica Academy’s Ellie Runyan won a GISA State Champion.
Bulatao earned the honor after all of his times were calculated and averaged against runners from 14 schools in the area.
The senior had the fastest average finishing time of 16:53 and earned a personal best of 16:18 this season.
Frederica was favored going into the state meet after winning regions, but the Knights finished third overall. Runyan was the top runner, and Katelyn Sitz was the second-highest finisher in fifth overall.
Runyan was also the Region 2-3A champion this season.
She was also second overall on the Altamaha Area XC team earning first-team honors. Joining her on the first team list was Josie Brock and Sitz. Frederica also had Cate Seymour earn second-team honors, and Charlotte Truett was an honorable mention.
Frederica’s boys finished second in the region and third at the state meet. Two runners made the All-Region team as Dylan McHugh finished third in the region, and Andrew Kaminer was fourth.
Both McHugh and Kaminer were named to the All-State Boys team as they finished in the top 10. Kaminer finished 24th overall in state private or public schools as he was 4th in the state. McHugh finished ninth at state.
Coastal Georgia defeats Warner
Coastal Georgia’s men and women earned wins on Saturday as they defeated Warner University in their conference openers.
Both teams earned their first Sun Conference wins of the season as with the women defeating the Royals 67-59. With that win, the Mariner women improve to 3-1 on the season.
Kaliyah Little was the leading scorer for the Coastal women as she tallied 18 points, a season-high for her. She was also the leading rebounder with seven boards. Quira Porter led the team with two assists. Little, along with Joyce Jordan, both also recorded two steals in the game.
Coastal Georgia’s eight turnovers proved to help the Mariners be successful as Warner coughed up the ball 15 times. The Mariners also made 17-of-27 free throws completing 63 percent compared to Warner’s 42.9 percent.
Coastal’s men also defeated Warner on Saturday as they won 84-70 over the Royals. Like the women, they improve to 3-1 on the season.
Against the Royals, the men shot 45.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc. They also made 74.1 percent of their free-throws. The Mariners out-rebounded Warner 36 to 28 and scored 12 points off offensive boards.
Kenny Brown scored a game-high 24 points against Warner while also recording one assist and three rebounds.
Jordan Parks tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds, earning him his third double-double of the season. Those 10 boards were a game-high for Parks.
Anthony Duncan got two steals during the game, and Vidmantas Kaciuska tallied six assists for the Mariners, tying his career-high.
Parks, Zack Gay and Cole Perry also all recorded a block during the matchup.
Up next for the Mariners will be a home game against Southeastern University today as the women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
Coastal volleyball falls in TSC quarterfinals
Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team fell to Warner University on Saturday in the Sun Conference quarterfinal match.
The Mariners were ranked third in the conference coming in, and the Royals were sixth. Coastal fell 28-26 in the first set, won the second 25-20 and then lost the third 25-16 and the fourth 25-21.
Giovana Larregui Lopez led the team with 14 kills. Jennifer White recorded a career-high nine kills for the Mariners, hitting .188. Alison Muldrow also tallied nine kills and recorded two blocks. Jillian Lui had 22 digs play libber in three of the four sets. Those 22 digs are 12 more than her former career-high. Gardieliz Laureano Andujar rounded out the notable stats with 28 assists and 14 digs.
Coastal Georgia finished the volleyball season 12-6 overall and 8-5 in conference.