Brunswick High’s baseball team got their third win on the season Thursday night on the road as the Pirates beat Charlton County 7-4.
The Pirates trailed 4-1 heading into the sixth inning, then went on a roll scoring six runs in the final two frames.
Brunswick scored first off a Matthew Neal single to center field that scored Devontae Gadson. Then Charlton scored off a Nelson double that scored Rodiffer, who had a lead-off walk.
The Indians scored their second run off a wild pitch. Then had a two-run double by Herring that scored Geiger and Rodiffer.
Those three runs would be the final spark of offense the Indians had as Brunswick held them scoreless in the last three innings. However, for the Pirates’ offense, they found a spark.
It all started when Caden Hutchinson singled a line drive to center field to score Riley Morgan, making it 4-2. Then on an 0-2 count, Hutchinson steals third, then scored on an error by the catcher to get the Pirates within one run.
Hutchinson came in for the last two outs of the sixth, recording back-to-back strikeouts to close the inning.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Morgan’s double got things going as he scored Gadson and Kyle Lodise. Then Hutchinson came in clutch for the Pirates with a two-run homer to centerfield, bringing home Morgan and himself.
Brunswick closed out the bottom of the seventh quickly, with Hutchinson striking out another batter, a foul-out and ground out.
Up next for the Pirates is their final Baseball at the Beach game against Long County today at 10 a.m.
SOC: Brunswick soccer sweep on senior night
Brunswick High’s soccer teams got big wins over McIntosh County Academy as it was Senior Night for the Pirates.
Both the girls and boys won 10-0 in their matches on Thursday night.
The girls were led by seniors Elena Arellano, Trinity Blocker and Ramie Smith. Arellano scored two goals and had an assist. Blocker added an assist, and Smith kept a clean sheet at goalie.
Emma Counts had five goals and two assists on the night as she led the team. Ayisha Bradley and Shiloh Ferguson each added a goal and an assist to round out the Lady Pirates’ scoring.
As for the boy’s game, the seniors also led the Pirates to a victory over the Buccaneers.
Seniors Emmanuel Zamora led with three goals, Noah Hunter added two, Aidan Sturm and Sammy Beard scored one goal each. Junior Jacob Nieves added a goal, and Emmanuel Ortiz scored twice.
Other seniors that made contributions in the win were Zane Rosenbaum, Sammy Maldonaldo, Roberto Turcios, Eduardo Lopez, Adam Smallwood, Ramses Hernandez, Marlin Clinch, Josiah Bess and Jose Hernandez.
At the time of press, Brunswick High was still playing Bradwell Institute. Their next match will be Tuesday against Glynn Academy, with the girl’s game starting at 5:30 p.m.
BKW: Coastal Georgia falls in quarterfinals
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team fell to Keiser University 67-44 in the Sun Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Four Mariners scored in the game against Keiser, and three of them had double-digits. The ladies who scored were Kaliyah Little, Quira Porter, Sophia Simmons and Joyce Jordan.
Porter was the leading scorers as she had 14 points. Jordan was close behind her with 13 points, and Little was the last Mariner in double-digits with 11 points.
Simmons and Porter led the team with seven rebounds, each including five offensive boards for Porter.
Ca’Vashia Johnson tallied two blocks, and Little added three steals.
The Mariners finished the season 13-11 overall and 11-9 in conference play.
BKC: Mariners season ends in quarterfinals
Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team also fell in the Sun Conference Tournament quarterfinals to Keiser University as they lost 87-73.
Vidmantas Kaciuska and Anthony Duncan tied for a team-high 13 points. Kaciuska made 4-of-11 shots and 4-of-4 from the foul line, and Duncan made 5-of-7 shots from the field.
Jordan Parks was the leading rebounder for the Mariners with nine boards and added 12 points. Kenny Brown was also in double-digits with 10 points. Kaciuska also led the team with four assists, and he tallied one steal.
Coastal Georgia finished the season 12-12 overall and 9-11 in conference play.
TEN: Coastal Georgia falls to Keiser
Both of Coastal Georgia’s men and women tennis teams fell to Keiser on Wednesday in a Sun Conference match as they both fell 7-0.
In the women’s doubles match, Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi fell 0-6 at line one to Maissan Aik and Alisha Hussain.
At line two, Azul Malatini and Rocio Arraya held out the best for the Mariners in doubles as they lost 6-2. Caitlyn Napier and Molly McManus fell 6-1 to Hannah Lairmore and Sara Schaerer in the final doubles match.
Rubio got stumped 6-1, 6-1 by Camilla Abbate at line one in the singles matches. Napier got blanked in her first set but was able to take two games in the second against Lairmore, who won 6-0 and 6-2.
Landi fell in the third slot, 6-1 and 6-0. Malatini struggled in the fourth line as she lost to Aik 6-0 6-0.
Arraya got swept 6-0 in the first set but made a solid comeback in the second one before falling 6-3. McManus fell 6-0,6-0 in her first singles collegiate match.
The struggles continued for the men as well.
In doubles play, Arthur Figuiere and Lucas Landaluce fell 6-0 at line one. Khanyakweze Ramokgopa and Talic Jamela lost 6-1 at line two, and Bautista Chiaradia and Felix Arroyo Viglino lost 6-2 in the finals doubles match.
Chiaradia fell at line one in singles play to Luke Simkiss as he took the match 6-2 and 6-0. Figuiere was the most competitive Mariner in singles play. He fell 6-1 in set one, won set two 7-5 and lost the tiebreaker 1-0 (4).
Mohamed Belcora played the third slot and lost 6-1 in both sets. Landaluce fell 6-2 and 6-3 against Fred Oervad.
Arroyo Viglino fell 6-0 and 6-1 at line five. Romokgopa fell 6-1 in his first set and attempted a comeback in the second but lost 6-3.
Today, the Mariner’s tennis team will face Ave Maria University in a revenge match from last season.