The Brunswick High Wrestling team are ranked 3rd in Class 6A, sitting with an 11–0 record. The team came out victorious in the 15th Annual Yellowjacket Invitational over the weekend. The Pirates took down the Class 2A state runners-up in Dade County, 34-30, for the trophy. Six Pirates finished the invitational undefeated — Clayton Hicks (9-0), Comari Cone (9-0), Marcus Norman (9-0), Sebastian Hutchison (8-0), River Creel (6-0), and Staffon Stanley (5-0).
Next, the Pirates will attempt to stay undefeated, as they host New Hampstead at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BKG: BHS beats Camden
The Brunswick High Lady Pirates continue to dominate its opponents with a resounding 70-28 win over the Camden County Wildcats. Having won the first meeting between the two schools 73-26, the Lady Pirates showed no mercy once again. In the second meeting, Shane’ Jackson led the team in scoring with 15 points. Shamiya Flanders added 13 points of her own and grabbed seven rebounds. Jermiyah Ramsey was the other Lady Pirate to reach double figures in the game with 10 points.
Next, the Lady Pirates seek their third straight win over the Glynn Academy Terrors. The two schools will battle it out on the hardwood at the Brunswick Square Garden at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
BKB: Pirates remain unbeaten vs. Wildcats
The Brunswick High Pirates stay undefeated with a 55-46 victory over the Camden County Wildcats. Having won the season opener against the Wildcats, 65-50, the Pirates earned the season sweep behind the game’s leading scorer, Camarion Johnson. Johnson scored 14 points and added four rebounds to help the Pirates stay undefeated. Mikey Thomas and Jason Newmans combined for 25 rebounds to help the team win the rebounding battle. Brunswick again displayed a remarkable third quarter by outscoring the Wildcats, 20-6, and maintaining the lead for the rest of the game.
Next, Brunswick hosts undefeated Glynn Academy at the Brunswick Square Garden on Friday at 8 p.m. The winner will have bragging rights over their rivals and stay undefeated.
BKM: CCGA looks to regroup vs. Virgin Islands
Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team has struggled since starting the season off 3-1, losing seven of eight games and all five SUN Conference games so far. The team’s leading scorer is forward Elijah Goodman with 13.3 points per game. Jordan Parks is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.6 per game and the second-leading scorer with 13 points per game.
Next, the Mariners will look to get back on track as they host the University of the Virgin Islands at 4 p.m. Saturday.
BKW: Mariners try to snap losing streak
Coastal Georgia’s women’s basketball team has lost six straight games and all five of their SUN Conference games. Under first-year head coach Denise Hannah, the Lady Mariners are averaging 63.7 points per game. The team’s leading scorers are SaQuira Porter and Kaliyah Little with 12.9 PPG. Their presence on the court has been missed with the two missing games so far.
The Mariners will look to snap their losing streak when they host the University of Mobile at 2 p.m. Saturday.