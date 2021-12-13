The Brunswick High wrestling team came out on top of a 22-team field at the Coastal Clash this past weekend in South Carolina.
The Pirates scored 225.5 points as a team to beat out several ranked programs from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina for the victory.
Leon Charlton and Anthony Lowe each won the 182-pound and 220-pound weight classes, respectively, while Marcus Norman (138), Blake Etheridge (152), Staffon Stanley (220) and River Creel (285) earned second-place finishes.
Camri Cone placed third at 132 pounds, Clayton Hicks was fourth at 113, and Thomas Clay (120) and Titus Washington (170) rounded out Brunswick’s top 5 finishers. Nicholas Hickox (113), Stunner Hutchinson (120), Bruce Davis (138), Arik Smith (145) and Bash Hutchinson (160) also competed for the Pirates.
Brunswick will return to the mat this weekend when it travels to the Perry Invitational.
WRE: Terrors take first at Dawgs Dual
The Glynn Academy wrestling team brought home the first-place trophy in the Dawgs Dual meet at Emanuel County Institute this past Saturday.
Over 10 schools participated in the meet and the Terrors went 5-0. They now sit with a 14-3 record in dual matches. Seven Terrors went undefeated in the Dawgs Dual meet — Aidan Bee, Liam Bee, Jefferson Cuttino, Lucas Ketcham, Carson Lutz, Cade Morgan and Jackson Wakeland.
Next, the Terrors will look to continue its dominance on the mats at the Glass Palace, Wednesday.
BKB: Glynn Academy suffers first loss
Glynn Academy’s boys basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season 41-38 against Coffee on Saturday.
After a nail-biting victory over rivals Brunswick High, Glynn traveled to Coffee to take on the Trojans. The Terrors led going into the half, 20-17, but struggled to keep a consistent scoring pace in the second half.
With the two schools exchanging the lead seven times, the Trojans were able to regain the lead late after a made two-point basket by Zay Simpson. Coffee’s Tyriq Edwards added another two points to the scoreline to give the Trojans a win and knock the Terrors from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Glynn’s Shane Payne led the team in scoring with 17 points, followed by David Prince and his 12 points.
BKG: Glynn Academy unable to hold lead
The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors suffered its third straight loss of the season in a 48-39 defeat Saturday against Coffee.
The Terrors held the lead after one quarter of play, but they struggled to maintain the advantage. The team was outscored 38-28 in the remaining three quarters.
Glynn’s leading scorer was Akirria Mountain with 10 points, closely followed by Paris Smith and her nine points.
BKB: Knights respond with resounding win over Herons
Frederica Academy avenged its only loss of the season with a 48-35 win over Brantley County this past Friday.
Having lost the first matchup to the Herons 43-32, the Knights returned the favor.
Frederica Academy was ready for the physical game against Brantley. Jacob O’Connor led the team with 15 points, all from the 3-point line. Jordan Triplett was the other Knight to score double digits, with 14.
Next, the Knights head to Savannah to take on Memorial Day on Wednesday.
BKG: Frederica sees lead slip through hands late
The Frederica Academy girls were unable to hold on to a late advantage, falling to Brantley County for the second time this season 42-34 on Friday.
Having lost to the Herons two weeks prior, the Lady Knights were unable to split the season series. After starting the game slow, Frederica fought its way back and took the lead into the fourth quarter, but it was ultimately short-lived.
Sophie Price led the team in scoring with 14 points.
Next, the Frederica girls will look for a bounce back win against Memorial Day on Wednesday.
BKM: Coastal Georgia sneaks out win against Virgin Islands
Coastal Georgia’s men’s basketball team snapped its three-game losing streak in its 67-66 home win over the University of the Virgin Islands on Saturday at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
The Mariners had been struggling to maintain any success on the court all season, dropping five SUN Conference games so far. In the non-conference win over the Virgin Islands, Kenny Brown led the team in scoring with 17 points. Jordan Parks and Diamond Smith both scored 10 points to help push the team to the one-point victory.
Next, The Mariners will have a few weeks to regroup as a team before looking to snap its SUN Conference losing streak at Webber International on Jan. 6.
BKW: Mariner women snap losing skid
The Coastal Georgia women snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 69-64 victory over the University of the Virgin Islands at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Just like their male counterparts, the women’s team had been struggling early in the season. Entering the game with just three wins, Coastal fought hard all game long to squeak out the non-conference win.
Three Mariners reached double-digit score lines with SaQuira Porter leading the way with 19 points. Kaliyah Little, playing all 40 minutes, scored 17 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Joyce Jordan scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Next, Coastal Georgia will have to wait until Jan. 6 to play against Webber International.