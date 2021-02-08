Brunswick High’s wrestling team continues to make 2021 a year to remember as the Pirates claimed their first Traditional Area tournament on Friday at home.
Half of the Pirates’ 14-man lineup won their weight divisions on Friday, while three others finished in the runner up position.
Ten of Brunswick’s wrestlers reach their weight classes championship match, and those 10 guys will be headed to Macon next week for the state traditional meet.
Brunswick finished with 206 points on Friday, edging out Richmond Hill by 15 points, declaring the Pirates the Area winners.
South Effingham finished third at 166, Effingham was fourth at 120, Glynn Academy finished fifth at 62 and in the final position was Statesboro at 20 points.
The Pirates wrestlers who won their individual weight classes were Trent Burke (106), Peter “The Great” McKinney (120), Cameron Crump (138), Jeremiah Dawson (145), Anthony Lowe (195), Staffon Stanley (220) and William Abbott (285).
Comari Cone (132), Blake Ethridge (152) and Leon Charlton (160) finished in second place.
Glynn Academy will also send two wrestlers to state as Sebastian Hutchinson (170), and Jackson Wakeland (182) qualified.
In years past, the top four finishers in each weight division would have advanced to state. Still, because of COVID-19, the Georgia High School Association elected to cut the number of competitors down by only taking the top three in each class.
On Saturday, Brunswick High hosted the Port City Future Champions Tournament and had 10 wrestlers place.
Trey Elvine was the sole champion on the day as he took home the 170 division going 5-0 on the day.
Finishing second in their weight classes were Blake Billbie (113, 3-1), Thomas Clay (120, 3-1), Marcus Norman (126, 3-1), River Creel (220, 3-1) and in the girls’ bracket J.J. Hippard (195).
Three finished fourth in their divisions in Bruce Davis (138), Shon Vissar (145), and Hippard (195).
WBB: Lady Pirates punch ticket to state tournament with win over Wildcats
Brunswick High girl’s basketball team punched their ticket to the GHSA 6A State Tournament after defeating Richmond Hill on Friday 40-37.
The Lady Pirates move to 17-3 as Shané Jackson led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Brunswick has their final homestead on Tuesday against Statesboro as it’ll be senior night. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
BB: Glynn hoops finish regular season with pair of wins
Glynn Academy’s basketball teams honored their seniors on Friday as both squads defeated South Effingham.
The Lady Terrors defeated the Mustangs 60-42, and the boys followed up that with a 65-52 win of their own.
Glynn’s boys had one more game on Saturday against Richmond Hill and earned their second win of the week as they won a close one over the Wildcats 40-38.
BSOC: Terrors top Yellow Jackets in season opener
Simon Van Boxel’s hat trick boosted the Glynn Academy boys over Wayne County 5-1 on Friday in Jesup.
Boxel got the season off to a quick start by scoring three goals, and teammate Jonathan Sasser wasn’t far behind with a two goals of his own in addition to an assist. Nathan Coptsias and Jonas Coyle recorded an assist each as well.
Next up for Glynn Academy is a home match against Long County set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
TEN: Coastal Georgia women fall to Southeastern in opener
Coastal Georgia opened their tennis season on Saturday with a road test at No. 20 Southeastern University.
The men’s meet got rained out, but the ladies fell 6-1 to the Fire.
Marianela Landi and Eva Rubio suffered a 6-0 loss in their first match as a pair this season in doubles at line one. Daniela Alvarez Camp and Azul Malatini earned the win at line two with a 6-3 victory. That win marked Malatini’s first win as a Mariner.
Caitlyn Napier and Rocio Arraya fought tough at the third line but ultimately lost 6-3.
In the singles portion of the meet, only one Mariner got the job done. Rubio started the 2021 season at the No. 1 singles slot but fell 6-3 and 7-5 in her first match.
Landi took her match at line two to the third set but fell as well. She lost her first set 6-4, won the second 6-0 and lost 6-2 in the tie- breaker.
Campo fell at line three as she lost her match 6-1 in the first set and 6-2 in the second.
Napier lost 6-3 and 6-3 at line four. In Malatini’s first singles match, she lost 6-4 and 7-5.
Arraya was the lone Mariner to win her singles match and avoid the sweep. She won 6-2 in the first and 6-2 in the second set to get her first win as a Mariner.
Next for the Mariners tennis team will be a tough match against No. 2 Keiser University on Feb. 13.
BB: Coastal Georgia splits games against Southeastern
Coastal Georgia’s basketball teams split their games against Southeastern University on Saturday as the women lost 101-45 and the men won 75-64.
In the women’s game, freshman Sophia Simmons was the leading scorer with 13 points, the second-most in her career. She went 6-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from the foul line. Simmons also recorded five rebounds, all of which were offensive.
Joyce Jordan was the leading rebounder for the Mariners as she tallied six boards, including two offensive. She also scored six points.
Ca’Vashia Johnson recorded a team-high of four assists. Johnson, Jordan and Solrun Gisladottir each recorded two steals against the Fire.
In the men’s game, Elijah Goodman led the team with 19 points. He also tied for the most rebounds in Saturday’s game with eight — tying Karl Jeanty of Southeastern. Goodman finished the game leading with two blocks.
Kenny Brown and Jordan Parks contributed significantly towards the Mariners’ offense as well. They both tallied 13 points.
Vidmantas Kaciuska led the game and tied his career-high with seven assists against the Fire.
Donte Oliphan made an impact on the court as well for the Mariners as he tallied a game-high three steals.
The girls have a three-game homestand as they will face Florida Memorial College on Thursday, St. Thomas on Saturday and Webber International on Monday, Feb. 15.
As for the boys, they will also host Florida Memorial on Thursday and St. Thomas next week on Saturday.