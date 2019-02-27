The Brunswick girls and boys tennis teams both won matches against Liberty County at the College of Coastal Georgia on Monday before dropping contests to Ware County on the road Tuesday.
The Pirates girls defeated the Panthers 4-1, getting wins from its No. 2 and 3 singles positions and in both doubles matchups.
Brunswick’s Kamari Knowles fell 8-6 at No. 1, but the rest of the team picked her up. No. 2 LyZavia Holloway and No. 3 Hannah Porterfield each won their respective matches 8-1, as did the No. 1 duo of Carri Strum and Zuri Hernandez. At No. 2 doubles, Jessica Rosa and Chloe Kavanaugh came out on top 8-2.
On the boys side, the Pirates were able to pull out a 3-2 victory despite losses by No. 1 Carson Shattuck (9-7) and Daniel Horne (8-4). Nick Haraway salvaged the day for the boys singles with an 8-4 victory at No. 3. Jacob Bady and Mitchell Cain won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Camron Cutforth and Alexson Huynh earned a victory via forfeit.
The next day wasn’t as kind to the Brunswick tennis teams as both fell in 5-0 sweeps against Ware County in Waycross.
Brunswick tennis returns home today to host Habersham School at 4 p.m.
Glynn Academy baseball shuts out Brantley
The Red Terrors blanked the Blue Herons on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory on the road in Nahunta.
Nate Hannum picked up the win in a game where he was simply dealing. The junior finished with 11 strikeouts. Brady Davis struck out three batters in his appearance while recording the save.
A one-run game in the top of the fifth, Henry Jamieson deposited a pitch over the wall for a two-run home run and the 3-0 lead. He’d finished 1-for-3 on the evening.
Paul Hegeman had a 2-for-4 performance at the plate for the Terrors, Caden Hutchinson went 1-for-2, and Kolby Avedisian finished 1-for-3.
Glynn Academy will now return the favor and host Brantley for a game today at Wainwright Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
Brunswick boys soccer shutout in loss against Camden County
The Pirates allowed an early goal and were never quite able to get going offensively in a 3-0 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday in Kingsland.
A defensive miscue cost Brunswick a goal within the first five minutes of the match before responding with nearly an hour of strong play, though it never translated to the scoreboard.
Camden added two late goals as insurance in the victory.
Brunswick soccer returns home Friday when it’ll host Wayne County at Glynn County Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.
Coastal women’s golf drops final match at Oyster Shuck
The Mariners failed to make waves at the Oyster Shuck Match Play event held Monday and Tuesday at the Patriots Point Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Coastal Georgia lost to The Citadel 4.5-0.5 in its final match, but it was just a continuation of a tough first day that saw CCGA drop matches against Division I programs James Madison University and Wofford.
Though the Mariners ultimately finished eighth in the eight-team field, Kylee Wheeler turned out a strong individual performance.
Matches in progress were suspended when the winning team scored the necessary third point to win the match made up of five players competing head-to-head in match-play format.
Wheeler led her match against James Madison by one with two holes to go before it was stopped. She was also two up with three holes to play against Wofford before the match was suspended. The sophomore from Waycross tied her opponent from The Citadel in the final match to earn the Mariners’ lone half point of the event.
Brunswick baseball evens three-game set against Statesboro
The Pirates beat the Blue Devils 3-1 at “Bud” Couch Field on Wednesday in the second of three straight games between the programs.
Brunswick traveled to Statesboro on Monday and were handed a 3-2 loss. But back at home, the Pirates received an outstanding performance by stater Bryson Wilson to even the score.
Wilson tossed a complete-game, limiting the Blue Devils to five hits and a walk while striking out four. The junior carried a shutout into the seventh inning before allowing a run on the third of three consecutive singles to lead off the frame. After the run crossed the plate, Wilson buckled down and got a strikeout and a pair of pop outs to close the game.
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Mitchell Richburg doubled to center field to score Hunter Goff. Richburg struck again in the bottom of the fourth when he led off the half inning with a homer to left field.
Three batters later, Wilson doubled home Aaron Rath to stake Brunswick to a 3-0 advantage.
Richburg finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and Wilson and Rath both recorded 1-for-3 performances. Skyles Tawney was 1-for-1 while pinch-hitting for Ethan Herrin.
With the series tied 1-1, Brunswick will trek back to Statesboro on Friday for the rubber game in the series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Glynn JV soccer picks up pair of victories
The Glynn Academy boys JV soccer team added two more wins this week.
On Monday, the GA boys beat Islands High 3-1 with Simon Van Boxel, Phillip Bulato and Nathan Coptsias each scoring goals. The Red Terrors won 6-1 on Wednesday over Wayne County with Van Boxel’s four goals leading the way. Bulato and Coptsias had Glynn’s other two goals.
The Terrors (5-1) play at Camden on Wednesday.