The Brunswick High girls put up a valiant fight against against Richmond Hill on Friday at Glynn County Stadium before succumbing in a 6-1 loss.
The Wildcats led 2-0 in the first half before the Pirates cut into the deficit on a goal from Jalyn Morgan with 12 minutes remaining in the half.
Morgan ran down a pass from Emma Counts and beat the keeper to keep Brunswick within striking distance.
The Pirates maintained their energy in the second half, but the talented Wildcats wore down the defense over time and broke through for four goals in the second half.
Brunswick will now take a week off for spring break before returning to the soccer field in Bradwell on April 9.
BB: Terrors hammered on road by Rebels
Effingham jumped on Glynn Academy early and opened up a five-run lead en route to an 11-2 victory Friday in Springfield.
Terrors starter Henry Jamieson and reliever Nate Hannum both struggled to record outs against a Rebels lineup that appeared locked in from the first pitch.
Effingham led off the bottom of the first with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt, another single gave the Rebels runners on the corners with one out.
The next batter doubled to score one run, and another crossed on a Glynn error. A sacrifice fly pushed a third run across the plate as Effingham continued to build its lead.
Jordan McClinton doubled for the Terrors to lead off the top of the second, and Caleb Tucker was hit by a pitch to give the team a pair of runners, but a double play promptly wiped out the early scoring opportunity.
In the bottom half of the inning, Effingham added two runs to its advantage, despite recording two outs through two at bats in the frame. A two-out single and walk gave the Rebels a pair of runners, and they were sure to capitalize with a two RBI double.
Leading 6-2, Effingham tacked on some insurance runs in a five-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Jamieson finished 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, and Tucker drove in a runner on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, but Glynn Academy’s bats couldn’t keep up.
The Terrors opened up the three-game set against the Rebels with a win on Monday, but they fell in the next two to drop the series.