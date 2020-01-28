Starting down the possibility of three straight losses in Region 2-6A and the fourth seed entering the region tournament, the Brunswick High girls used a gutsy second-half defensive performance to run past Richmond Hill 41-27 on Tuesday.
The Pirates (14-8, 3-4) held the Wildcats (15-9, 3-4) to just seven points after halftime to turn a one-point advantage into a rout of its region rival.
Brunswick’s girls led by as many as seven in the opening period as Keya Daniels scored six of her 11 points on the night in the first quarter. But Richmond made its own push near the end of the quarter to cut the deficit to three going into the second, where it took its first lead 18-17 on a Jahzara Elm 3-pointer.
Another Elm basket pushed the Wildcats’ lead to three before a Makaila Brown free throw and Trinity Harrison’s 3-pointer put the Pirates back on top heading into the locker rooms. Brown finished with a team-high 15 points for Brunswick.
Compared to the first half, the third quarter was a grind that saw both teams combine to score just 11 points, eight of them coming from Brunswick to close the quarter following three straight Richmond Hill free throws to open the second half.
With the Wildcats leading 23-21, the Pirates embarked on an 20-4 run to close the game and seal a much-needed victory ahead of next week’s Region 2-6A Tournament.
Now, Brunswick and Richmond Hill are tied in the region standings with one most contest to play each.
Brunswick will cap its region slate Friday when it travels to Effinghamn County for a 7 p.m. tipoff before it returns home for its regular-season finale and senior night against Tift County on Saturday at 6 p.m.
BKG: Terrors finish regular season perfect in region
The Glynn Academy girls entered the season as the team to beat in Region 2-6A, and at the conclusion of its regular-season region slate, they’ve still yet to be beaten.
Glynn (19-4, 8-0) capped off an undefeated regular season in region play Tuesday with a 58-35 road victory over Bradwell Institute (16-7, 4-3).
The Terrors opened the game on a 17-1 run over the first seven-plus minutes of the first quarter before the Tigers were finally able to knock down their first basket of the contest — a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 11 at the end of the period.
Bradwell further trimmed into the Glynn Academy lead in an uncharacteristic defensive quarter for the Terrors, who have been one of the best defensive teams in the state this season. Glynn Academy has held opponents to just 34.6 points per game this season, but Bradwell was able to score 15 in the second quarter with Jada Brooks and Ky’leo Worriels combining for 13.
But the second half looked much closer to the first quarter of Glynn Academy dominance as it held Bradwell Institute to just 14 points over the final 16 minutes of game time while pouring in 28 points of its own.
Talia Hamilton finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting for the Terrors, Zoesha Smith scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks, and La’Trinity Best added 16 points and six boards.
Glynn Academy will close the regular season against Beach on Saturday in Savannah. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
BKB: Brunswick fails to clinch top seed in region
The Brunswick High boys had the opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in Region 2-6A on Tuesday against Richmond Hill.
Instead, a fourth-quarter collapse cost the Pirates their first region game of the season in a 60-48 loss.
Brunswick (14-8, 6-1) found itself playing catchup over much of the first three quarters against Richmond Hill (20-4, 5-2) through the first three quarters until a 10-0 run by the Wildcats to open the fourth pushed the game out of reach.
A patterned formed throughout the contest Tuesday, Richmond Hill building a lead and Brunswick chipping away at it before beginning the cycle over again. A 9-9 tie near the end of the first turned into an 18-10 Wildcat lead early in the second.
The Pirates closed to within a point before the Wildcats extended their advantage back to seven, but they’d only lead by two at halftime. Brunswick briefly held leads in the third, but it was outscored 20-11 in the final period.
Jaden Dunham scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Brunswick, and Tyrese Jones added 13.
Despite the loss, the Brunswick boys can still clinch the top seed in the region Friday when it travels to Springfield for a 8 p.m. tipoff against Effingham County.
BKB: Terrors top Tigers in region finale
Glynn Academy’s boys basketball team capped off its regular-season Region 2-6A finale with a bang Tuesday in Hinesville, beating Bradwell Institute 54-40 in a back-and-forth contest.
The region rivals spent the first three quarters trading dominant performances with one of the teams winning each of the periods by at least eight points.
Glynn (7-17, 3-5) outscored Bradwell Institute (2-20, 0-7) 13-5 in the first quarter before the Tigers flipped the script by winning the second 12-4 as the teams went into the locker rooms tied at 17.
The trend continued in the third quarter with Glynn Academy putting together another strong period, outscoring Bradwell 14-5 to jump back into the driver’s seat.
Then, after having combined to score just 53 points over the first 24 minutes of game time, the Terrors and Tigers finally found their offensive rhythm in the fourth as both teams combined for 41 over the final eight minutes.
D’marion Hayes led the Red Terrors with 12 points, while Tyson Rooks and Tray Dickens each notched 11 points.
Glynn Academy will close the regular season against Beach on Saturday in Savannah.