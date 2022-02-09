In a battle of the Region 2-6A titans Tuesday, the Brunswick High girls came out on top on the road against Statesboro 51-41.
The Pirates’ prize: the top seed and right to host the region basketball tournament next week at Brunswick Square Garden.
It was another cathartic victory for Brunswick (23-1, 11-1), which polished off a regular-season sweep of Statesboro (20-4, 9-3) after the Blue Devils did the same to the Pirates the previous year.
Brunswick carried a one-point lead into the second quarter where it outscored the opposition 17-8 to seize command at halftime. Seven straight points to open the third pushed the Pirates’ advantage to 36-19.
An 11-0 Statesboro run whittled the Brunswick lead down to eight at one point in the period, but the Pirates led by 14 midway through the fourth.
The Blue Devils made one last push, cutting the deficit to seven with fewer than two minutes to play, but Brunswick knocked down a trio of free throws to keep Statesboro from drawing any closer.
Though the Blue Devils were able to limit Pirates standout Shané Jackson to five points, Shamya Flanders led the team to a win with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Jermiyah Ramsey added eight points and Dariana Johnson scored seven, as did Sharkardia Cowart, who also pulled down seven rebounds.
Shanyece Quick also made a big impact on the boards with 11 rebounds in addition to four points.
Now that BHS has secured the region’s regular-season crown, the next goal the Pirates will look to check off is a tournament title. Brunswick will host the winner of the play-in game between Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
BBK: Brunswick rally falls short in Statesboro
The Pirate boys cut a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit down to six with more than three minutes remaining in their regular-season finale against the Blue Devils.
But Brunswick (14-10, 6-6 Region 2-6A) ran out of steam down the stretch in a 70-60 road loss against Statesboro (21-3, 10-2).
Camarion Johnson had perhaps his finest game as a Pirate, scoring a game-high 29 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks, and Saje Alston added 18 points and seven assists, but BHS only managed 13 points from the rest of the roster.
Brunswick finishes the regular season with the same region record as Glynn Academy, setting the two up for a win-or-go home rubber match that will cap the series between crosstown rivals.
The Terrors beat the Pirates 48-47 at Brunswick Square Garden on Dec. 10, and Brunswick topped Glynn 66-60 at The Glass Palace on Jan. 21.
The region play-in game between Brunswick and Glynn Academy is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Hinesville.
GSOC: Glynn Academy remains unbeaten
Glynn Academy downed Calvary Day 3-0 on Tuesday to add another victory to its tally early this season.
The Terrors (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) got goals from Capers Childs, Emme Ross and Alanah Antah in the win. Childs also recorded assists on the goals from Ross and Antah, who returned the favor.
The shutout was Glynn’s second through three games.
GBK: Frederica win first-round matchup at region tournament
The Frederica Academy girls came out on top of a nail-biter against St. Andrew’s 58-57 in the opening round of the GISA Region 2-3A Tournament on Tuesday in Statesboro.
With the win, Frederica advances to the region semifinals, where it will play top seed, and tournament host, Bulloch Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The girls consolation game is set for Friday at 3:30 p.m., and the championship game is scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m. the same day.
TEN: Glynn splits matches vs. Camden
The Glynn Academy boys tennis team improved to 2-0 to open the season Tuesday, defeating Camden 4-1 in a home match.
The Terrors got a 6-1, 6-0 win from No. 1 Brock Mitchell, and Graham Meetz swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 to give the team a majority of the singles points despite the 6-4, 6-4 loss of Cam Gazaway at No. 3.
The duo of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash topped their opponent 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, and David Thompson and Coleman Harrison came out on top of the most competitive match of the day 6-1, 7-6.
On the girls side, Glynn Academy fell 5-0 to Camden.
In singles competition, No. 1 Ellie Luppino and No. 2 Anna Vrolijk each fell in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, and Kat Flores lost 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles tandem of Emma Clarke and Kat Cranz dropped their match 6-1, 6-2, and Ansley Beck and Carolina Wessell lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Next up for Glynn Academy is a road trip to Jesup for a match against Wayne County on Tuesday before hosting its Region 2-6A opener against Statesboro the following week.