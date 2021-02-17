Brunswick High’s girls basketball team defeated Richmond Hill 34-22 on Monday night in the GHSA Region 2-6A tournament semifinals.
The Lady Pirates improve to 18-4 on the season and 8-3 in region play. It was a defensive matchup in the first half of the game as both teams scored only five points in the first quarter and 10 in the second. Brunswick led 9-6 at halftime.
Brunswick’s offense woke up in the second half as the Lady Pirates outscored the Wildcats 25-16.
Leading the Lady Pirates was Shané Jackson, who recorded a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Cocoa Ramsey tallied six points. Makaila Brown added six points and seven rebounds. Trinity Harrison scored five points. Rounding out the points scored by Brunswick was Dariana Johnson, who put up four points, Alkeelah Bryan added two, and Zaniah Bradley scored one.
Up next is the region title game against top-ranked Statesboro today at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Devils gym.
BKG: Terrors fall to Blue Devils in semis
Glynn Academy’s girls basketball team fell 63-30 to Statesboro in the region tournament’s semifinals on Monday.
The loss dropped the Terrors into the consolation game of the tournament while Statesboro advances to the championship game.
Glynn’s leading scorer was Shamya Flanders, who had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Ashanti Riley added seven points to the game. Paris Smith scored five points, brought down 10 rebounds, including five offensive, three deflections and one block.
Rounding out the scorers was Alindria Dudley and Makenna Gillette, who added four points each.
Glynn tips off against Richmond Hill in the consolation game today at 6 p.m. in Statesboro.
BSOC: Brunswick boys defeat Statesboro
Brunswick High’s boys soccer team got a 5-2 win over Statesboro last Friday night as the Pirates had four guys contributed points.
Ramses Hernandez started Brunswick off by converting a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Oscar Cruz scored the next goal with an assist from Roberto Turcios. Emmanuel Ortiz scored the third goal, and Turcios kicked in the game’s final two goals off assists from Noah Hunter and Denilson Carcamo.
Brunswick improves to 3-0 on the season and hosted Richmond Hill Tuesday night. Up next for the Pirates is a road match on Friday at South Effingham High at 7 p.m.
GSOC: Brunswick girls fall short to Statesboro
Brunswick’s girls soccer team fell 1-0 against Statesboro last Friday, moving to 0-2 on the season.
The Blue Devils won on a penalty kick given in the first half. Brunswick responded by dominating possession for the majority of the game and shutting down Statesboro’s attack.
Coach Greg Sturm said the midfield controlled the game as Elena Arellano and Emma Counts led the way. He said even though they didn’t get the tying goal, they outshot Statesboro.
The girls also hosted Richmond Hill on Tuesday and will travel to South Effingham on Friday.
BSOC: Glynn’s JV defeats Bradwell
Last Friday, Glynn Academy’s JV soccer team defeated Bradwell 4-0. Jack Roberts and Jesus Ramirez scored two goals apiece. Sam Dow, Garrett Fauth and Ramirez led with the assists. Durham Daniels had a shut-in the goal, and the team improves to 2-0 on the year.
The next game will be a home one against Camden tonight.
BKW: Mariners handle Warriors
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team defeated Webber International on Monday 68-54 for the second time this season.
The Mariners improve to 11-10 overall and 9-9 in conference play.
Kaliyah Little was the leading scorer for Coastal Georgia as she put up 29 points, making 10-of-25 from the field and 9-of-12 from the foul line. She also totaled a game-high six offensive rebounds and six assists — both career highs for her.
Solrun Gisladottir also scored double-digits for the Mariners as she scored 10 points. She also brought down 10 rebounds, recording her first double-double of the season.
Sophia Simmons and Joyce Jordan both tallied nine rebounds each. Gisladottir and Ca’Vashia Johnson each added two steals on the win as well.
Up next, the Mariners will face the Warriors again on Thursday, but this time on the road. The tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.