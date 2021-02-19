Camarion Johnson recorded team-highs with 14 points and five assists to lead Brunswick High to a 66-56 victory over Effingham County on Thursday in the Region 2-6A Tournament consolation game in Statesboro.
The Pirates also got double-digit scoring performances from Jason Newmans (11 points, seven rebounds, one block), Izaiah Butler (10 points, five rebounds, two blocks) and Kam Towns (10 points, eight rebounds) to secure the No. 3 seed in the region in a win against a program that had beaten Brunswick in both regular season meetings.
Effingham County won 55-49 at Brunswick Square Garden in mid December before defeating Brunswick 73-66 in Springfield in late January.
However, the third round went almost entirely the Pirates’ way. Brunswick didn’t trail until midway through the third quarter, and the one-point deficit was immediately erased by Towns’ bucket on the other end.
After a pair of baskets from Johnson sandwiched around a Butler 2-pointer, the Pirate lead was back to seven. Effingham drew to within three at one point in the fourth, but baskets by Brandon Foster, Newmans, and J’Meun Weldon quickly snuffed out the threat once more.
Now that the region tournament is wrapped, the Pirates’ matchup in the first round of the state playoffs is set. Brunswick will travel to Grovetown either Tuesday or Wednesday of the upcoming week.
BKB: FA rally comes up short at region tourney
Frederica Academy dropped the rubber game against Bulloch Academy 52-46 in the GISA Region 2-3A Tournament on Thursday in Bellville.
The region rivals split their regular-season series, but a slow start in the first half doomed the Knights in the semifinal matchup against the Gators. Frederica trailed by 12 at halftime before rallying to take a lead in the second half until it ran out of steam in the fourth quarter.
Eli Fritchman and William Jobe each scored 15 points for the Knights. Jordan Triplett recorded 11 points, while Bryce Reilly and Xavier Collier chipped in two and three points, respectively.
Frederica is set to return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game against the loser of the semifinal between Pinewood and Trinity Christian.
“We’ve got to get that one so we can get a better seed in the state tournament,” said Knights boys head coach Carl Nash.
BKW: Coastal Georgia surges for fourth-quarter comeback
A dominant fourth quarter helped the Coastal Georgia women erase an early double-digit deficit and down Webber International 70-59 on Thursday in Babson Park, Fla.
The Mariners trailed 25-12 after one quarter courtesy a 10-0 Warrior run over the final 2:11 of the period. Coastal hit just 4-of-14 shots in the opening quarter while turning the ball over four times.
But the Mariners flipped the switch in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 22-13 while shooting 64 percent from the field and 4-of-5 on shots from long distance to cut the deficit to four heading into the locker rooms.
Webber International won the rock fight of a third quarter 13-11 to carry a six-point advantage into the fourth, but then Coastal caught fire.
A quick 8-0 spurt capped by Solrun Gisladottir’s 3-pointer gave Coastal its first lead just a minute and a half into the final period, and following a Warrior free throw, the Mariners rattled off 14 more consecutive points.
Another Webber free throw ended the 22-1 run with the Warriors suddenly trailing by 14 points with three minutes remaining, and the Mariners were able to coast the rest of the way to the win.
Freshman Ca’Vashia Johnson scored a team-high 13 points for Coastal while Nicole Hofmann and Joyce Jordan contributed 12 points apiece. Sophia Simmons pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds, and Kaliyah Little matched her career high with six assists.
Now 13-10 on the season, including 11-9 in The Sun Conference, Coastal Georgia will host Warner for senior day in its regular-season finale Saturday at 2 p.m.
BKC: Goodman buzzer beater lifts Coastal over Webber
A back-and-forth contest between the Coastal Georgia men and Webber International came down to the final shot — literally.
Elijah Goodman sank a jumper with a second remaining to complete a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double and lift the Mariners over the Warriors 61-60 on Thursday in Babson Park, Fla.
Neither team was able to create much separation in the first half with a six-point Coastal advantage standing as the largest lead for either team over the first 20 minutes.
The Mariners shot 50 percent from the field in the first half to the Warriors’ 33 percent, but Coastal turned the ball over 17 times in the period with each of the nine players to see the court responsible for at least one turnover. By comparison, Webber only coughed up the ball six times in the first half.
Coastal Georgia made up the first half turnover disparity by beating Webber on the boards 22-10, and both trends continued after halftime. At the game’s end, the Mariners were outscored 22-2 in points off turnovers while out-rebounding the Warriors 47-27.
The Mariners also received a boost at the charity stripe, where they knocked down 18-of-26 attempts compared to just 5-of-10 shooting for the Warriors.
In addition to his double-double, Goodman chipped in three assists and two blocks in the win. Kenny Brown led Coastal in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and Anthony Duncan recorded 12 points and nine boards.
Coastal Georgia (12-10, 10-9 The Sun Conference) will close the regular season by hosting Warner for senior day on Saturday at 4 p.m.
GSOC: Pirates’ junior varsity falls against Wayne County
The Brunswick High junior varsity girls had their share of chances on goal, but they eventually fell to Wayne County 3-1 on Thursday.
Lourdes Royal led the attack for the Pirates and scored the team’s lone goal in the second half, while Georgia Lawless put continuous pressure on the Wayne defense.
Defensively, Lizzie Cauley and Tally Bosquez were key for Brunswick.
BSOC: Santos’ hat trick leads Brunswick JV over Wayne
Abraam Bautista got the Brunswick High junior varsity boys on the scoreboard early, and the team rolled to a 5-0 victory over Wayne County on Thursday.
Once Bautista got the ball rolling, JB Santos exploded for a hat trick, and Willy Zamora recorded a goal of his own for the Pirates as Kobe Hill contributed 2 assists.
The offense wound up being superfluous with the play of Allen Antah and Thomas Clay on the back line, and Jerry Martinez in goal, to maintain the shutout win.