Playing in front of the home crowd at the Brunswick Square Garden, Brunswick High hosted Augusta area foes Lakeside Evans and Evans on back-to-back nights this past weekend.
The Brunswick girls defeated Lakeside 60-29 in a contest that saw the Pirates jump out to a quick 16-4 first quarter lead to set the tempo.
Although the Panthers were able to score 13 points in the second quarter, the Pirates maintained their double-digit lead and pushed it to 35-17 going into the second half.
In the final two quarters of play, Brunswick’s defense continued to be a smothering presence on the hardwood, holding Lakeside to just six points in both the third and fourth quarters while doubling up them up each frame.
In the win, Brunswick was led by Shania Jones, who tallied 15 points, five assists and five steals. Shamya Flanders was the other double figure scorer, recording a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Brunswick girls 69
Evans 26
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Brunswick girls (11-3, 4-0 Region 2-6A) jumped out of the gate quickly and forcefully, recording 50 points while holding Evans to a dozen.
The Pirates didn’t back off in the second half, holding the Knights from hitting double-digit points in any single quarter of play.
Brunswick had four players score in the double figures: Flanders (12), Reagan Hicks (11), Jones (10) and Jamya West (10).
Brunswick boys sweep weekend region doubleheader
Riding a five-game winning streak coming into the first of two straight game against Region 2-6A foes from Augusta, the Brunswick High boys (12-2, 4-0) had to fight through a challenging first half of play to topple Lakeside Evans 73-61.
A tie game through one quarter, the Pirates found themselves trailing 31-27 heading into the second half before exploding back in the second half.
Coming out of the locker room clicking on all cylinders, Brunswick team rode a 26-9 run in the third quarter to a commanding lead. Lakeside cut into the deficit in the final quarter, but Brunswick pulled out the victory despite only winning one quarter of play.
Camarion Johnson led the way with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while three other Pirates added double figures, including freshman Heze Kent, who had a 12-point, 15-rebound performance.
Brunswick boys 78
Evans 61
In its second game of the weekend series, Brunswick rode the hot hands of seniors Johnon and Riyon Rankin to a 78-61 victory over Evans.
The Pirates’ duo combined for 41 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists and six steals to power the team to its seventh straight win.
Able to outscore the Knights in every period, Brunswick had a 10-point lead after two quarters.
Next for Brunswick is a road trip to Guyton to take on South Effingham on Tuesday as both Pirate teams look to stay undefeated in region play.
Glynn boys drop pair of games against Evans, Lakeside
Still looking for its first region win of the season, the Glynn Academy boys saw first- and third-quarter struggles sink them in a 59-47 loss to Evans.
The vistiting Knights jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead before the Terrors found their first basket to go through the net. From then on, it was about playing catch-up for Glynn Academy.
Unable to do so, a seven-point third quarter hurt the chances for the Terrors, who found themselves in a double-digit deficit hard to climb out of.
Despite the loss, Shane Payne led the Terrors in scoring with a team-high 14 points, Tyi Ivey added 11 points, and Zach King rounded out the scoring with nine.
Lakeside boys 59
Glynn Academy 43
Playing the second game of the back-to-back at the College of Coastal Georgia, the change in scenery wasn’t pleasant for a Glynn Academy (8-8, 0-4 Region 2-6A) in a 59-43 loss to Lakeside.
The Terrors once again found it tough to score points to open the game, recording just four points in the first quarter while falling behind 10 points.
Glynn Academy still finds itself winless in region play and will look to snap the losing streak when they host Effingham County on Saturday.
Terrors girls notch first region win over weekend
The Glynn Academy girls (3-13, 1-3 Region 2-6A) were able to capture their first region win of the season with a 65-22 thumping of Evans High in the first game of their back-to-back this past weekend at The Glass Palace.
In the second game Glynn was beaten by Lakeside 57-36.
The Glynn girls have a non-region road game with Lowndes set for today before resuming region play on Saturday against Effingham County.
Frederica Academy boys split on back-to-back
Frederica Academy fell 41-37 in a physical game against Robert Toombs to open a two-game set over the weekend.
Xavier Preston led the Knights with 18 points while Vic Riden added nine points and several blocks.
Frederica boys 54
Southside Christian 52
In the second night of their back-to-back, Frederica traveled to Waycross and bounced back with a 54-52 win over Southside Christian School.
Frederica once more went to the brink on the hardwood. exchanging leads until the very end.
The Knights’ victory came down to their poise down the stretch.
Next, the Frederica boys will travel to South Carolina to take on Hilton Head Christian on Friday.
Frederica Academt girls continue dominance on season
Also playing on back-to-back nights, the Frederica Academy girls turned a 17-16 halftime deficit against Robert Toombs into a 37-23 victory in front of the home crowd.
The Knights held the Crusaders to six points for the entirety of the second half en route to the win.
Frederica girls 70
Southside Christian 24
Traveling up to Waycross to take on Southside Christian, the Frederica girls dominated from the jump to sweep the season series witha 70-24 triumph.
Just like the boys, the Knights’ girls will hit the road to face Hilton Head Christian on Friday.
Georgia High School Football Daily releases All-State teams
Georgia High School Football Daily announced its All-State teams Monday, and several local players were honored by the publication.
Brunswick High saw receiver Terry Mitchell and offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather named to the Class 6A all-state team while defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas earned an honorable mention.
In Class A, Division II, McIntosh County Academy linebacker Lake Linton earned a spot on the all-state team, and do-it-all rusher/linebacker JaReese Campbell earned an honorable mention for his work on both sides of the field.
Camden County’s Jake Lindsey also received all-state honorable mention for Class 7A.