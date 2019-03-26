The Pirates’ girls got three goals and three assists from Carri Sturm on Tuesday in scoring a confidence-boosting win in Savannah.
Brunswick High beat Woodville-Tompkins 10-0 by mercy rule.
In addition to Sturm’s hat trick, the Pirates got two goals and three assists from Emma Counts, two goals from Jalyn Morgan, and a goal and an assist from Daniela Flores.
Shiloh Ferguson and Emma Hilton each also scored goals, Madi Franklin notched two assists, and Mackenzie Ponsell recorded an assist in the win.
Next up for Brunswick is a key Region 2-6A match against Richmond Hill on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
SOC: Pirates tie
Wolverines
A tightly-contested match between Brunswick High and Woodville-Tompkins ended in a 2-2 draw Tuesday in Savannah.
The Pirates took an early lead when Ricky Avendano scored off a cross by Adam Smallwood, but the Wolverines tied the game 10 minutes later when they converted on a penalty pick.
Brunswick improved its ball possession in the second half and got its second goal from Matthew Merrit on a through ball by Denilson Carcamo. Woodville-Tompkins wouldn’t go away though, knotting the game off a corner kick in the final three minutes.
JV SOC: Brunswick
boys rally to down
Richmond Hill
Brunswick High’s boys junior varsity soccer team fought back from a halftime deficit to beat Richmond Hill 2-1 on Monday.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Pirates made their comeback behind a pair of goals from freshman Denilson Carcamo. Aiden Sturm assisted on one of the goals and Chuckobee Hill provided the assist on the other.
JV SOC: Red Terrors
shutout Tigers
The Terrors junior varsity boys pitched a shutout Monday as its season draws near a close.
With Bennett Colbert in goal, Glynn Academy held Bradwell Institute scoreless in a 2-0 victory to improve to 8-1-1 on the year.
Phillip Bulatao scored for the Red Terrors on an assist from Jon Sasser, and Simon VanBoxel notched the other score on a pass from Nathan Coptsias.