Hunter Goff, Mitchell Richburg, and Kyle Patterson each drove in two runs Thursday as Brunswick High polished off a series sweep of Bradwell Institute with a 7-0 victory in Hinesville.
The game was moved up a day in an effort to avoid inclement weather forecasted for Friday, but the schedule change made little difference to the Pirates as they got to work right away.
Goff led off the top of the first with a single on a hard ground ball to center field, and Kason Buie followed with a walk, before Richburg brought both home on a line-drive double into centerfield.
In the top of the second, it was Nick Goff leading off the inning with a base hit, and he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt to move into scoring position ahead of Patterson’s RBI single.
Following a walk by Devonte Gadson, the Pirates moved both runners into scoring position on a double steal, and Goff’s sacrifice fly to center scored Patterson to push the Brunswick lead to 4-0. Patterson proceeded to record his second RBI single of the game to score Nick Goff in the top of the fourth.
Goff crushed a line drive over the wall in left field to lead off the fifth inning and extend the Pirates’ lead to six, and with two outs, Kyle Lodise scored from second on an error after having reached base on an error earlier in the frame.
As Brunswick rolled at the plate, it used a trio of pitchers to keep Bradwell Institute.
Skyles Tawney got the start and struck out three batters over three innings before Chamberlain Dent relived him and fired off two scoreless innings of his own. Jones Jobe pitched the last two innings and completed the shutout for the Pirates.
It was the second straight shutout of Bradwell for Brunswick, which won Game 2 of the three-game series 8-0 on Wednesday.
Isaiah Wellman got the call to start Game 2, and he put together a strong performance, holding the Tigers to two hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight.
Marshall Cox entered in relief and struck out five batters in two perfect innings to cap off a game that also saw him finish 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, and a run scored.
Brunswick outscored Bradwell Institute 34-9 over the three game series to improve to 9-13-1 on the season and 3-3 in Region 2-6A.
The Pirates will begin a series against region rival Effingham on Monday at “Bud” Couch Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
GLF: Frederica struggles in match against Pinewood
It was a disappointing outing for Frederica Academy’s golf team Thursday when it hosted Pinewood Christian for match play at Retreat.
Pinewood shot 333 for the round to top Frederica’s score of 352.
“It was a very bad day for us, everyone played poorly,” Frederica head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “Conditions were tough with a 15 mile per hour wind but that is no excuse for these scores.”
Ryan McHugh shot an 80 to pace the Knights, and Cason Cavalier and Roy Boyd each followed behind with rounds of 90. Ramie Shingler shot 92, while James Cruikshank and Michael Tindle finished with a 97 and 98, respectively.
The Patriots’ Parker Claxton was the low medalist on the day with a score of 74.
“Ryan had a good back side, shooting 37 to almost get it in the 70s, but a bogey on the 18th cost him that little bit of comfort,” Willis said. “Other than that, there were no highlights. We lost by 19, but it would have been much worse had Ty Hutson, Pinewood's No. 1 player, been able to finish. He was only 1-over for the day when he started having back problems at the 12th hole and had to pull out of the competition.
“If we want to compete with them in Region and State, we're going to have to step up our games a lot.“
Frederica has its cup match against Stratford this weekend. The Knights tee off at the Brunswick Country Club at 1:40 p.m. today and at Seaside at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Match play format, scramble and best ball rounds will be played today with individual matches to follow Sunday.