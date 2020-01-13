Brunswick High qualified for the GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championships for the second straight season, and just the second time in school history, this past weekend at the Region 2-6A Area Duals, while Camden County tacked another year onto its remarkable streak of state appearances by winning Region 1-7A as it looks to win its sixth straight state title.
Brunswick trounced Effingham 63-9 in the first round before being edged in the finals 39-24 to a Richmond Hill program that is just a year removed from a state championship.
The Pirates finished fifth in team duals last season in its first appearance at the championships.
Camden’s streak of state appearances may transcend written record, dating back to at least the turn of the millennium. During that span, the Wildcats have won six state duals championships, including the last five consecutive, and finished runners up the two seasons separating the sixth title.
After beating Tift County 66-9 and Colquitt County 53-12 in the Area Duals, Camden is looking to extend its run.
The GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championship begins Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.
BKG: Frederica Academy drops pair in region
The Frederica Academy girls opened up play in GISA Region 2-3A last week with losses to Pinewood Christian and Westfield.
In their region opener last Wednesday, Frederica lost 31-15 on the road to a Pinewood program that has played in the state championship game in each of the past three seasons. Mary Helen Veal took on the load offensively, providing more than half the team’s scoring output with eight points.
The Knights were more competitive at home Friday against Westfield, though they’d ultimately fall 46-22. Veal led the team in scoring again with 14 points, but the team did a better job moving the ball on offense.
Frederica’s girls will get another crack at securing their first region win today when it faces off against Trinity Christian.
BKB: Knights win streak comes to end vs. Wesfield
Frederica Academy’s boys entered region play on a three-game winning streak, and it continued the momentum by rolling over Pinewood Christian 50-35 last Wednesday.
The Knights took a four-point lead into halftime in a tough road environment before turning on the jets in the second half. Eighth-grader William Jobe led Frederica with 16 points, Denver Anthony added 14, and Xavier Collins finished with nine.
But the Knights’ streak came to an abrupt halt Friday when Westfield traveled to St. Simons and handed Frederica a 49-37 loss.
Coming off a 31-point second half two days earlier, Frederica struggled to put the ball in the basket, whether it was by jump shot, layup, or free throw, with occasional bouts of turnovers thrown in against Westfield’s matchup zone.
Anthony was still able to come away with 11 points, and Jobe had another solid outing with 10.
Frederica will receive another test today when it travels to Statesboro to take on region-leading Trinity Christian.