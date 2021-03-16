Brunswick High’s boys and girls track teams competed at the Ware County Swamp Relay event on Saturday.
The boys came home with their third straight win after scoring 163 points, giving them a 3-0 record to start off the year. They beat second-place Appling County by 32 points.
Brunswick had two in the top 10 of the boy’s 100-meter dash as Travis Massey finished second with a time of 10.92-seconds and Terry Mitchell was seventh with an 11.59.
Massey won the 200-meter dash in 22.56, and Derrick Smith took home second at 23.19. Then in the 400-meter dash, Jashawn Wilson finished seventh with a 54.17, and Jabari McFadden was 13th with a 59.27.
Binh Nhien Do claimed second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.09, and behind him in third place was Marquail Alford, who ran a 2:12.18.
Brunswick had two placers in the 1600 meter run as Matthew Metty finished in 5:15.17 to claim fourth place while Jayden Joyner 6:17.69 to was 13th.
Three Pirates placed in the 3200-meter run as Ah Nhien Do finished sixth (11:26.18), Caden Stevenot seventh (11:54.14) and Daniel Zamudio 10th (12:06.96).
Brunswick took home first and second in the 110-meter hurdles event as Nick Gray won with a 15.09 and Devon Cummings close behind him at 15.79.
The Pirates also took home first and second in the 300-meter hurdles as Cummings won with a time of 43.00 with Darren Monroe close behind at 43.40.
Brunswick won all three relay races. They finished the 4x100 with a time of 42.99, the 4x400 in 2:43 and the 4x800 event in 8:54.26.
The Pirates continued their success in the high jump as Riyon Rankin won (6 feet, 3 inches) and Izaiah Butler came in 3rd (6-1). Devin Smith took home second (21-3), and Smith finished eighth (18-7.5) in the long jump.
Butler took home sixth in the triple jump with a 38-1 finish. Alexander Salgado won the pole vault by jumping 9-6.
Jamal Meriweather finished fifth (113-9) in the discus event, and Jacob Ali was seventh (109-0). Three Pirates placed in the shot put as Kanaya Charlton finished fifth (38-7), Mathew Moore was seventh (38-4), and Jordan Jimerson was 12th (33-8).
The Lady Pirates earned 133 points, 52 points behind first-place Ware County in their first meet of the season.
Two Lady Pirates placed in the girl’s 100-meter dash as Shanya Smiley finished second in 13.20 and Hannah Holliman earned sixth at 13.53.
Smiley took home fourth in the 200-meter dash with a 27.74, and D’liyah Austell finished sixth with a time of 28.32.
Austell also placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:10.46. Tamaya Elkins (1:12.92) was close behind her in sixth place. In the 800 meter run, Sadie Pender finished third (2:56.31) and Diyana Patel placed ninth (3:19.66).
Pender also took home fifth in the 1600 meter run with a 6:44.47. Madigan Kirkland finished ninth in the event with a 7:30.54.
Brunswick also had Vivian Lawless finish sixth in the 3200-meter run with a 15:46.65.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Jaleah Rhett won the event in 18.57 time. Behind her was Summer Williams (18.98).
Brunswick also won the 300-meter hurdles as Aleesha Hobbs took home the victory with a time of 53.06. Rhett finished fourth in the (56.81).
The Lady Pirates finished third in the 4x100 meter race (51.22), second in the 4x200(1:53.34) and third in the 4x400 relay (4:43.03).
Makaila Brown earned fifth place (15-0.5) and Holliman ninth (13-8) in the long jump. Brown won the triple jump with a 35-8.5, and Shanyece Quick finished fourth with a 27-5.
Quick earned third place in the discus event with a 78-10, and Shané Jackson placed ninth with a 61-2. Quick was the lone placer in the shot put event as she finished fourth with a 30-0.
Brunswick will host a track meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
TRACK: GA boys 4th, girls 5th at Swamp Relays
Glynn Academy’s track teams also competed in the Ware County track meet on Saturday as the boys finished fourth with 88 points and the girls fifth with 59 points.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Kairijon Whitfield finished third (13.30) and Alindria Dudley fifth (13.31). For the boy’s 100-meter dash, Joshua Gibbons placed fourth (11.46) and Jamari Duncan eighth (11.60).
Shamya Flanders won the 200-meter dash for the girls with a time of 25.97. Azaria Pickney placed 14th in the event with a 32.40. As for the boys 200-meter, Tyrik Edwards finished fifth (24.00) and Gibbons sixth (24.20).
Flanders also won the girl’s 400-meter dash with a 1:00.66 time. In the boy’s 400-meter dash, the Terrors had two place as Terrance Lewis finished sixth (53.11) and Kanum Warren eighth (54.95).
In the girl’s 800-meter run, Dolly Dixon finished eighth (3:13.14) and Trinity Cooper 11th (3:20.80). As for the boys, Joseph Barnes won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.70 time, and Maxwell Wakeland placed seventh (2:19.16).
Trinity Cooper finished seventh (7:11.75) in the girl’s 1600-meter run, and Alyssa Salinas placed 10th (9:36.82). Two Terrors placed in the boy’s 1600 meter run as Garrett Mallette earned fifth (5:17.70), and Ashton Reinholtz finished eighth (5:28.34).
Glynn’s boys had two placers in the 3200-meter run as Mallette took home third (11:01.75) and Reinholtz eighth (11:54.29).
In the girl’s 100-meter hurdles, Chardanny Butler finished sixth with a 20.83 and Meme Walton placed eighth (22.48). Jakalie Burns finished fifth in the boy’s 110-meter hurdles with a 17.59 time.
Butler finished fifth in the girl’s 300-meter hurdle event with a 48.57, and Jaida Lawrence placed seventh with a 58.75. As for the boys, Burns finished third (44.32), and Gregory West placed seventh (46.61).
Glynn’s girls only competed in two of the meter relay events as they finished fourth (51.43) in the 4x100 and sixth (5:24.55) in the 4x400. The Terror boys finished fourth (43.90) in the 4x100, fifth (3:47.69) in the 4x400 and fourth (9:36.97) in the 4x800 relay.
Tyson Rooks took home fourth in the boy’s high jump with a 6-0. In the girls, long jump Dudley finished 10th (13-7.75). Lewis finished third (21-2.5) in the boy’s long jump, and Tyrik Edwards was 14th (16-4).
Walton finished sixth (70-0) and Ashanti Capers 13th (52-10) in the girl’s discus event. As for the boys, Zechariah Ellis finished ninth (104-1).
Ellis won the boys shot put event with a 46-5, and Nick Muchison placed 14th with a 32-3. In the girl’s portion, Capers finished ninth (23-7) and Walton 13th (20-0).
Up next for Glynn’s track teams will be Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Brunswick High for the Pirates’ event.
BB: Pirates claim first region series
Brunswick High blanked Richmond Hill on Friday 6-0 to claim their opening region series of the season.
The Pirates had just one error on the game but amassed six runs on seven hits.
Chamberlain Dent was a force on the mound as he pitched all seven innings giving up zero runs on three hits. He struck out four batters and walked three.
The Pirates got things going in the top of the second inning as Matthew Neal singled on a 1-2 count, scoring Riley Morgan, who hit a single to start the inning.
Brunswick was held scoreless until the top of the fifth when Caden Hutchinson bombed a home run to centerfield, scoring Elijah Wellman and Kyle Lodise — making it 4-0.
The Pirates would put up another run in the sixth and seventh to seal the deal at 6-0. In the sixth, Dalton Tindall got things going with a double, then Neal got hit by a pitch, and Elijah Wellman walked. Lodise also got walked, allowing Tindall to score.
Brunswick scored their final run after Hutchinson singled and Tindall hit a double, allowing Hutchinson to score.
Next is a region series against Statesboro as the Pirates will host the Blue Devils Monday and Friday, with the first pitch at 6 p.m. Brunswick will travel to Statesboro on Wednesday for Game 2.
BB: Terrors blow out Mustangs for series sweep
Glynn Academy’s baseball team blew out South Effingham on Friday 16-9 to get their first series sweep of the season.
The Terrors earned 16 runs on 14 hits in Game 3 of the series, scoring 13 of them in the top of the seventh inning.
Glynn struck first by going up 2-0 in the first inning. Blake Wood started things off with a single followed by a Gus Gandy single. Tyler Devlin got walked, loading the bases. Spence Hartman grounded out, allowing Wood to score. Joe Cutia hit a single on a 2-2 count, allowing Gandy to score.
Tom Echols earned the win on the mound as he pitched three innings, giving up one run on no hits and striking out four batters.
Cutia, Gandy and Shawn Munoz also saw action on the mound. Cutia gave up eight runs on seven hits, Gandy gave up two hits, and Munoz recorded two strikeouts.
South Effingham scored twice in the second inning and then scored six on the Terrors in the third inning before adding one more in the fourth.
Glynn was down 9-2 heading into the sixth inning before the bats exploded. Hank Noonan scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to make it 9-3. The Terrors defense pitched a quick bottom of the sixth to keep the momentum going.
Then Glynn went on a rampage in the seventh inning. Jack Anderson reached on an error to start the inning, then Tyler Motos hit a single to left field that allowed Anderson to get to third. Wood grounded out at first, allowing Anderson to score.
Gandy hit a single, then Noonan got hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Devlin hit a single to right field that allowed Motos and Gandy to score — making it 9-6.
Hartman hit a single to right field, scoring Noonan and pushing Devlin to third. Cutia followed that up with another single, scoring Devlin and making it 9-8 with one out.
Echols got walked, advancing Hartman to third and Cutia to second base. Anderson came back up to bat and hit a double to left field, scoring Hartman, Cutia and Drew Devlin, who came in to run for Echols.
Those three runs made it 11-9, and the Terrors were far from done. Motos got walked, then Wood got hit by a pitch, loading the bases once again. Gandy bombed a line-drive triple to left field, scoring Anderson, Motos and Wood.
With a 14-9 score, the Terrors scored again as Noonan hit a single to score Gandy. Tyler Devlin got hit by a pitch, and Hartman got walked. Then Cutia walks, scoring Noonan to make it 16-9.
Glynn’s defense went three-up and three-down in the bottom of the seventh to get the big win.
Up next for the Terrors is a region series against Richmond Hill. Glynn will host the Wildcats Monday and Friday, with the first pitch at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be at Richmond Hill.