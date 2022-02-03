The Brunswick High boys were triumphant in their first game in front of a home crowd this season, defeating Pierce County 4-2 on Tuesday at Lanier Field.
J.B. Santos opened the scoring for the Pirates off a cross from Alex Ortiz, who proceeded to score his own goal on a pass from Oscar Cruz.
Preseason all-state selection Denilson Carcamo facilitated BHS’ final two goals on corner kicks cashed in by goals from Grayson Ferguson and Jacob Nieves.
Now 2-0 on the season, Brunswick will host Wayne County on Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Simons set for pickleball tournament
Some of the state’s best pickleball players are set to converge on St. Simons Island from May 14-15.
In cooperation with the Georgia Pickleball Association, the SSI Pickleball Club will host a statewide tournament named the SSI Pickle Paddle Battle, which will feature four skill levels of play: 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5. Additionally, there will be four age brackets — under 40, 40-55, 56-70, and over 70 — determined by one’s age on Dec. 31, 2022.
Depending on the number of entrants, play will be in every skill level in every age bracket. Men’s and women’s doubles will is set for Day 1 of the event with mixed doubles to follow on Day 2.
Each player must be a member of the GPA to participate. Membership is included in the tournament registration fee of $50. Membership in GPA allows one to participate in other GPA tournaments throughout Georgia at a reduced fee.
Every member who plays in at least three GPA tournaments throughout the year will be eligible to play in the GPA State Tournament in Macon in November.
Each participant of the SSI Pickle Paddle Battle will be given a tournament T-shirt and a goodie bag. Registration is open at pickleballbrackets.com. Click on the GPA logo and search the tournament.