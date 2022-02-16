A joint-effort gem by Chamberlain Dent and Riley Morgan lifted Brunswick High to a walk-off 1-0 victory over Ware County in the eighth inning of opening day Tuesday at Bud Couch Field.
Dent got the start for the Pirates and pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. Morgan took over in relief in the sixth and delivered three more scoreless frames with just three batters reaching safely.
Ware County had its opportunities to push across a run — loading the bases with one out in the top of the first, getting a runner to third with no outs in the sixth, and even putting runners on the corners before picking up the first out of the eighth — but each time Brunswick held firm.
The Pirates also struggled to get much going at the plate in the opener with four hits and four walks on the evening. Brunswick’s best early opportunity came in the third when Jordan Lodise led off the bottom of the frame with a single, and two batters later, Kyle Lodise doubled to right field to give the team a pair in scoring position with one out.
But the ensuing at-bats ended in a pop up and strikeout, respectively, keeping the game deadlocked at 0-0.
Entering the bottom of the eighth, Brunswick had only sent two batters over the minimum to the plate since its missed opportunity, but following a lead-off single by Caden Purvis and a walk by Kyle Lodise, the Pirates were in business.
Morgan stepped to the plate and hit a ball to left field, and running for Purvis, Ryan Thomas came around to score the first and only run of the game on an error.
Next up, Brunswick will play host to North Forsyth and West Forsyth for the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach. The contest against North Forsyth is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., and West Forsyth is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
BKB: GA falls to Statesboro rally in region semifinal
A fourth quarter push by the Blue Devils sank the Red Terrors 57-51 in their Region 2-6A Tournament semifinal matchup Tuesday.
Glynn Academy (18-8, 6-6) entered the final period eyeing an upset of the top seed in the region, holding a 44-35 advantage over Statesboro (22-3, 10-2) through 24 minutes of play — the second time in three matchups the Terrors have led carried a lead into the fourth.
But as was the case the last time Statesboro hosted Glynn, the Blue Devils rallied.
An 11-3 run closed Statesboro to within a single point less than halfway through the period, and a few minutes later, it took its first lead since it went up 4-2 in the first quarter. A basket by Tyson Rooks tied the game at 51-51, but momentum had already shifted too heavily in the Blue Devils’ favor.
Rooks led Glynn Academy with 16 points, Tray Dickens added 14 points, and Quay Dickens scored 11 for the Terrors, who are now set to travel for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
However, there is still seeding yet undetermined. Glynn will play Bradwell Institute for the third seed in the region consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Statesboro.
The Terrors swept the Tigers in the regular-season series between the two in a pair of contests decided by seven points combined.
BSOC: Richmond Hill nips Brunswick
The Brunswick High boys soccer team lost a hard-fought contest 2-1 against Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill on the road Tuesday.
Preseason Class 6A all-state selection Denilson Carcamo missed the first half for injury management, but with the team in need of a spark, he entered the game in the second half and got the Pirates on the scoreboard on with a penalty kick.
With Carcamo in the lineup, Brunswick had opportunities to tie the contest, but ultimately the physical, athletic Richmond Hill prevailed.
“Denilson is a big deal for our team,” said Pirates boys head coach Enrique Power. “Without him, we need to find leaders, and someone who can step up and take that role.”
Now 2-1 on the season, including 1-1 in region play, Brunswick will host South Effingham at 7 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
BKG: Frederica’s season ends in state playoffs
The Frederica Academy girls basketball team saw their season come to an end at the hands of Brookwood 53-22 on the road Tuesday in the first round of the GISA Class 3A state playoffs.
The Knights entered the postseason ranked No. 11 out of 19 teams, after winning the consolation game against Pinewood Christian at the Region 2-3A Tournament last week. Frederica’s victory over St. Andrew’s in the first round of the region tournament earned the girls a return to the playoffs after missing out the season prior.