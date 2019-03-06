Brunswick High held off a late charge from South Effingham on Tuesday to eek out a 4-3 victory at “Bud” Couch Field.
The Pirates led 4-2 entering the seventh inning, and the Mustangs were down to their final out before mounting a comeback attempt. South Effingham notched three consecutive singles to drive in a run, but on the same play, Brunswick threw out the runner advancing to third to secure the win.
Mitchell Richburg finished 1-of-3 for the Pirates after belting a go-ahead three-run home run over the fence in left field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Brunswick had gone down 2-1 following Hunter Goff’s solo homer in the second inning.
The Pirates drew five walks in the contest, two by Aaron Rath, to help them offset a three-hit performance by the team. Aside from Richburg and Goff’s home runs, Kevin Buie’s single was Brunswick’s only other hit of the night.
Marshall Cox got the start for the Pirates and he held the Mustangs to four hits and one earned run over 6.2 innings, striking out five and walking three. Isaiah Wellman came on in relief and got the final out for the save.
With the win, Brunswick improves to 4-6 on the season ahead of a road game against Ware County on Monday.
Glynn’s JV soccer boys shuts out Camden
Glynn Academy’s junior varsity boys soccer team earned a 4-0 victory over Camden County on Wednesday.
Phillip Bulato scored the first two goals of the contest for the Terrors, and Simon Van Boxel tallied the final two as the team cruised to the win.
Red Terror girls soccer
remains unbeaten
The Terrors’ girls soccer team continued to roll Tuesday.
Glynn Academy beat South Effingham 9-1 to remain undefeated on the season. The team has won its first six games by a margin of 42-5.
The Red Terrors will look to keep the streak alive this weekend in the Tournament of Champions.