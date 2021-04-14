Brunswick High survived a seventh-inning scare to hold on for a 5-4 victory over Calvary Day on Tuesday at “Bud” Couch Field.
Starter Isaiah Wellman had retired nine of the last 10 batters entering the seventh with the Pirates on top 5-2, but Calvary Day had one last rally in it, beginning with a double to lead off the top of the frame.
The runner tagged up and advanced to third on a fly ball to right field before coming around to score on an error on a ground ball to second. Wellman got the second out of the inning on his ninth strikeout of the contest, but back-to-back singles trimmed Brunswick’s advantage to one run.
But with runners on first and second, it took just one pitch for Wellman to secure the final out on a ground ball right back to him. The senior went the distance, allowing two earned runs on a walk and seven hits.
Brunswick only tallied four hits as a team, as well as four walks, but it made them count as three went for extra bases.
Caden Hutchinson set the Pirates up with a couple of runners in scoring position with a one-out double in the bottom of the first, trailing 1-0. A batter later, Matthew Neal was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs, and a pair of runs scored on wild pitches in the ensuing at-bat.
The Pirates struck again an inning later when Dalton Tindall led off the frame with a double to left field, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly two batters later.
Calvary Day got the run back in the top of the third, but Brunswick struck again in the fourth. Wellman helped his winning cause with a lead-off triple to right field. Following a strikeout and a walk, Wellman scored on a wild pitch during an at-bat that ended with Dylan Sapp singling home another run.
Only one more batter reach for either team over the next two innings until Calvary Day made its final push.
Brunswick has now bounced back from its four-game losing skid with a streak of five straight victories to improve to 14-10 on the season. The Pirates will play non-region games on the road against Savannah Country Day and Valdosta High on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before closing the regular season with a Region 2-6A series versus Effingham County next week.
GSOC: Frederica edges St. Andrew’s
Knights senior captain Cate Seymour provided an assist on freshman Katie Eckert’s goal to lift Frederica Academy to a 1-0 win against St. Andrew’s on Tuesday.
“I was very happy with the performance, especially given we are just coming off of our spring break,” said FA girls coach Gabe Gabriel. “We will look to continue our good form this Friday at home versus Trinity Christian.”