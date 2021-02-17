After a long break, baseball is finally here again, and Brunswick High blew open the season with a 10-4 win over Charlton County Tuesday night.
The Pirates’ offense wasted no time as they scored three runs in the first inning. A pair of walks for Kyle Lodise and Nick Goff set the Pirates up with the bases loaded. Matthew Neal singled on an 0-2 count, scoring Devonte Gadson, who led off with a single.
With one out, Riley Morgan stepped up to the plate and hit a double, sending Lodise and Goff home, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead after the first.
Charlton responded with two runs in the second inning and held Brunswick scoreless. Then they scored again in the top of the third to tie it at 3-3.
After that, it was all Brunswick as the Pirates pulled away for good in the bottom of the third inning. Caden Hutchinson triples on a 1-2 count, scoring Lodise and Goff. Then Hutchinson scored on a passed ball to make it 6-3.
The Pirates scored off an error in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 7-3. Then Brunswick added three more in the sixth. Lodise doubled on a hard ground ball to centerfield, scoring Skiles Tawney. Goff doubled on a 1-1 count, sending Gadson home. Neal grounds out, but Lodise scores, giving Brunswick the 10-3 lead. Charlton earned a run in the top of the seventh, but Brunswick’s defense stood tough.
Isaiah Wellman got the win for Brunswick as the left-hander went five innings on the mound. He gave up three runs on five hits and struck out six batters. Lodise thew the final two innings in relief.
Up next for Brunswick will be their first game in Baseball at the Beach on Friday against Sandy Creek.
BKB: Pirates fall in Region 2-6A semifinals
Brunswick High fell to Statesboro 59-53 on Tuesday in the boys’ Region 2-6A tournament.
The Pirates had three guys score double-digit points in Tyrease Jones, Kamari Towns and Xavier Bean.
Jones scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, Towns put up 11 points, eight boards, and one block, and Bean recorded 10 points.
Brunswick will play Effingham County in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Statesboro before taking to the road for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs next week.
GSOC: Glynn handles Bradwell in region match
Sally Brock scored three goals for Glynn Academy and assisted on another to lead the Terrors to an 8-0 victory over Bradwell Institute on Tuesday in Hinesville.
In addition to Brock’s hat trick, Glynn got a pair of goals from Alana Anpah and one score each from Eliza Meader, Anastaisa Barr and Cortlyn Roddini. Anpah, Keithers Childs and Emme Ross also recorded one assist each.
The Terrors (2-0, 1-0) will host another Region 2-6A contest Friday when Effingham travels to Glynn County Stadium for a 5 p.m. match.
BSOC: Terrors tie, win over past two matches
The Glynn Academy boys remain undefeated after playing matches this past Friday and Tuesday. The Terrors tied Benedictine 2-2 and beat Bradwell Institute 6-1.
Last Friday Glynn tested itself against one of the top soccer programs in the state in Benedictine in a contest that resulted in a stalemate.
Goals from Jonathan Sasser and Luke O’Connor, the latter coming on an assist from Harrison Lee, matched a pair of Benedictine scores on the evening.
The Terrors took to the road again Tuesday to hand Bradwell Institute a blowout loss in Hinesville. Sasser notched two more goals and an assist against the Tigers, and Lee added a goal and an assist himself.
Phillip Bulatao, Simon Van Boxel, and O’Connor rounded out the scoring with a goal each.
Now 3-0-1 on the season, and 2-0 in the region, Glynn Academy will host South Effingham at 7 p.m. on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
BSOC: Brunswick downs Richmond Hill for first time in 15 years
The Pirate boys stuck a victory in the first meeting against Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill on Tuesday, beating the Wildcats 2-0 at Glynn County Stadium.
An intense game from the opening whistle, Brunswick (3-0, 2-0) used relentless attack to create its first goal when it pressured a Richmond Hill defender into passing the ball back to his goalkeeper, who misjudged the angle allowed it to roll into the net.
The error was the only score of the first half.
Richmond Hill had a few cracks at tying the match early in the second half, but Brunswick withstood the barrage and launched a successful counterattack.
With six minutes remaining, Ramses Hernandez took a pass from Marlin Clinch and hit buried a shot into the left corner to seal a win for the Pirates that has been a long time coming.
The triumph was Brunswick’s first over Richmond Hill in over 15 years.
The Pirates will attempt to run its region win streak to three when they travel to Guyton to take on South Effingham on Friday at 7 p.m.
GSOC: Wildcats shut out Pirates
The Brunswick High girls (0-3, 0-2) showed some promise against one of the top teams in Region 2-6A, but Richmond Hill was too much, winning 10-0 Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Wildcats scored three goals within the first ten minutes of the match before the Pirates settled into the game and began to possess the ball better. Still, the constant pressure from Richmond Hill’s talented attack eventually wore Brunswick down en route to an 8-0 halftime lead.
The match was called at 10-0 ten minutes into the second half.
Next up for Brunswick a region road trip to South Effingham on Friday at 5 p.m.