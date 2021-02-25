A career night from Sally Brock lifted Glynn Academy over South Effingham 10-2 on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium, and she kept the momentum rolling Wednesday in a 7-0 victory over Hilton Head Prep.
Brock recorded a hat trick in the win, but that was far from her only impact on the game. The senior also tallied four assists.
Emme Ross tallied a pair of goals and an assist, and Eliza Meader also notched a two-goal performance for Glynn. Goals from Alana Antah, Kapers Childs and Madison Brewer completed the scoring.
The Glynn Academy girls proceeded to travel to Hilton Head, S.C., for a match Wednesday, and Brock picked up right where she left off with four goals and three assists, giving her a hand in 14 of the Terrors’ 17 goals over the past two games.
Meader punched in two more goals and recorded an assist against Hilton Head, and Ross tallied a goal and a pair of assists.
Glynn Academy returns to action Friday in a road contest against Region 2-6A rival Statesboro.
BB: Camden walks off over Brunswick High
Three outs away from securing its third straight victory to open the season, everything fell apart for Brunswick High in a 3-2 loss to Camden on Tuesday in Kingsland.
The Pirates scratched across a run in the top of the first two innings to go up 2-0 early, and it looked as if that may be all the offense the team needed against the Wildcats with Isaiah Wellman dealing on the mound.
Wellman got the start for Brunswick, and the senior mowed Camden down with ease over the first five frames. Just three of the first 17 Wildcat batters reached base — on a hit batter to lead off the game, an error in the third, and a dropped third strike in the fifth inning — and one of those were erased by a double play.
Wellman finished the game with 13 strikeouts over six innings with just three hits allowed and no walks. But Camden got to him just often enough to pull off the comeback.
After the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth went down on strikes, the Wildcats got on the board with a double and a single to cut the deficit to 2-1 before the Pirates could escape the inning.
Brunswick had a chance to get the run back when Kyle Lodise cranked a double to lead off the top of the seventh, but the next two batters struck out, and after a hit batter, Lodise was stranded at third on a ground out.
Camden quickly made Brunswick pay for allowing the Wildcats to hang around, leading off the inning with a single before Riley Morgan relieved Wellman. After a hit batter and a wild pitch that allowed both runners to move into scoring position, Chamberlain Dent took the mound.
But when it rains, it pours. The ensuing Camden batter hit a ground ball to second base, which was mishandled, allowing the game-winning runs to cross the plate.
Brunswick traveled to Charlton County for a game Thursday, and it’ll return to “Bud” Couch Field for a 10 a.m. contest against Long County during Baseball at the Beach on Saturday.
BB: Glynn rally falls short vs. Pierce County
Pierce County pushed across five runs in the top of the first Tuesday at Wainwright Field and Glynn Academy could never recover, falling 6-5.
Terrors pitchers struggled to consistently find the strike zone, especially to open the game. The Bears’ first seven batters reached — four via the walk — as they built an early 5-0 advantage.
Glynn Academy got a couple of the runs back in the bottom of the frame after Hank Noonan was hit by a pitch and Tyler Devlin walked ahed of Spence Hartman’s RBI double. Another run scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to three.
Pierce County tacked another run on the board in the top of the second before Glynn Academy’s pitching settled in. Seven Terrors combined to walk eight batters while striking out just five.
Glynn scratched out a run in the bottom of the fifth, and two more in the sixth following a hit batter and three consecutive walks, but the game-winning runs were stranded in scoring position.