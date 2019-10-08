Coastal Georgia women’s golf team competed in the Thomas Invitational the past two days and finished fifth with a score of 77-over 653.
Coastal Georgia took on two ranked teams in this tournament as they faced off with No. 4 Dalton State and No. 13 Southeastern. These two schools finished No. 1 and No. 2 respectably.
Dalton State claimed victory with a 33-over, 609 edging out second place by 23 strokes. Host Thomas University placed fourth, seven strokes ahead of the Mariners.
Coastal Georgia sat in fifth place after shooting a 333 45-over on Day 1. Megan Ramer and Lauren Bird both finished with an 82 on Monday. Kylee Wheeler shot an 84, Keista Elder shot an 85, and Megan Thompson rounded out the group with an 86.
Day 2 brought better scores, but the Mariners were not able to move up the leaderboard. Wheeler led the way for Coastal on Day 2 with a 78. She finished with tied for 16th with a 162 on the individual board jumping six spots from Day 1.
Ramer was one of the golfers to tie with Wheeler at 16th as she finished with a 162 as well. She shot an 80 on Day 2.
Bird finished third for the Mariners as she shot an 81 for Day 2 of the tournament and finished 19th with a 163.
However, the biggest part of the day for her was when she hit her third career hole-in-one.
Elder finished 23rd in the individual portion and jumped two spots after her second-round scores. She shot an 81 on Day 2 and finished with 166. Thompson, like Elder, hit an 81 on the round.
She finished tied for 24th with a 167 overall score.
Coastal Georgia’s next match will be on Oct. 18 for their rescheduled tri-match against No. 3 SCAD Savannah and No. 16 USCB. The Mariners look to get their first victory of the season.
SB: Coastal Georgia’s softball team releases 2020 schedule
Coastal Georgia’s softball team released its full 2020 schedule on Tuesday, which features 13 home events.
The Mariners will kickoff the 2020 season, hosting a doubleheader against non-conference opponent Florida National on Feb. 2 shortly after. Coastal will host another doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 7, against Columbia International.
Middle Georgia and the Mariners also have a pair of home-and-home double headers this season. The first one will be at Middle Georgia on Feb. 8, and then these two teams will play again on Feb. 14.
Coastal Georgia then goes on a seven-game road trip. The Mariners will take on No. 4 Georgia Gwinnett and Bryan College on Feb. 21 and 22. Then on Feb. 28- Mar. 1 Coastal will face-off with three opponents in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Columbus.
Conference play starts off on the road against No. 13 University of South Carolina Beaufort on March 11. The Mariners then come home for three straight home double-headers against Webber International on March 14, Ave Maria, on March 19 and Keiser on March 21.
Coastal goes back on the road to take on Webber International again on March 25 before coming back home to play Thomas March 28 and Southeastern on April 1.
The Mariners will take on No. 24 Warner for a Wednesday-Thursday series on April 4-5th. Coastal’s final home conference game will be against USCB on April 9.
“Our 2020 softball schedule will be very challenging,” Coastal coach Mike Minick said in a statement. “Our goal is to be in the top 25 national poll and stay there all season. That is why we have such a difficult pre-conference schedule. We will play as many as 14 games against nationally-ranked teams this season. We need to win a lot of those games if we want to move up the rankings. With the experience on this team, we felt it was a good year to test their ability to the fullest.”
VB: Mariners sit atop Sun Conference rankings
After Saturday’s matches, Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team is now first in the Sun Conference rankings.
The Mariners current overall record is 13-5, and they are 6-1 in conference play. Right now, they’re tied with Florida Memorial in the conference but have the advantage for the overall better record.
Coastal Georgia has one conference loss to No. 3 Keiser University.
The Mariners also rank well in some of the Sun Conference’s statistics. As a whole, Coastal ranks second in hitting percentage with .202, assists with 11.7 per set and kills per set with 16.80, which ranks third.
Individually, Coastal Georgia has quite a few girls showing out in the Sun Conference as well. Yorelis Rios Gonzalez leads the league in digs per set with 5.38. She is No. 2 in total digs with 226.
Alison Muldrow is No. 5 in the Sun Conference in hitting percentage with .300. Adair Werley is No. 9 on the same list with .273 average. Ashley Kot and Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar are both in the top-10 for assists per set as Kot is No. 6 with 6.55, and Laureano-Andujar is No. 8 with 5.20.
The Mariners have other individuals ranked in different statistic categories, as well. Rios Gonzalez and Kot rank for services aces as Kot has 14 and ranks No. 8 while Rios Gonzalez has 18 and ranks sixth.
Coastal Georgia is currently on a seven-game winning streak with nine matches to play. Up next is two matches against St. Thomas University. The first one is today at 7 p.m. at Coastal’s gym. Then the Mariners take a trip to Miami Gardens on Oct. 12 for the second match against St. Thomas as Coastal looks to keep the top spot in the Sun Conference rankings.