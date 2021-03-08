Coastal Georgia’s softball team swept Ohio Christian University in their home doubleheader on Saturday. The Mariners won 5-0 in Game 1 and 12-1 in Game 2.
The Mariners had five record hits in Game 1 against the Trailblazers in Cevanna Wood, Kayla Rowell, Bryce Peacock, Alexis Baker and Melani Jones.
Coastal Georgia and Ohio Christian were scoreless in the first two innings, but the Mariners got things going in the bottom of the third.
Jones led off the inning with a single to left-center and advanced to second on a passed ball. Wood hit a deep single, and Jones scored to put Coastal up 1-0.
On the mound, Hayley Dickerson pitched a complete game and earned the shutout. She pitched all seven innings giving up zero runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking one batter.
Coastal’s defense held tough against the Trailblazers as only two runners made it past first base the entire game.
The Mariners’ offense exploded in the bottom of the sixth inning when they scored four runs off three hits and an error.
Wood started off with a walk, then Lindsey Thomas came in to pinch-run. She advanced to second off a Rowell single and then reached home on an error and the subsequent throw. This play also scored Malarie Peacock. Bryce Peacock reached on a wild pitch and Rori Rhodes scored when Baker hit a single to right field.
These four runs gave the final score of 5-0 and the Mariners the victory.
In Game 2, Sarah Thinger and Dickerson had a multi-hit game. Thinger went 2-of-4 from the plate, recording two runs and two RBI. Dickerson went 2-of-2 and scored twice.
Mary Waldron and Bryce Peacock both went 1-of-1 at the place, and both recorded two runs.
Rhodes scored a run and went 1-of-1 at the place. Wood led the Mariners with three of their 10 RBIs.
Three pitchers saw action in Game 2 for the Mariners as Ansley Bowen started with Elizabeth McGovern and Gabi Merced coming in for relief.
Bowen threw for three innings and earned the win in the five-inning game. She didn’t allow any hits or runs and struck out three batters.
McGovern pitched one inning of relief as she put away her batters three-up and three-down.
Merced finished the game, allowing two hits, one run and one walk.
Coastal Georgia’s bats were red hot in Game 2 as they put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Waldron led off the inning with a triple, and then Coastal had two ground outs. With a runner on third, Rowell singled, allowing Waldron to reach. Bryce Peacock hit a deep double allowing Rowel to score and giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead.
The third run came when Rhodes hit a single, allowing Bryce Peacock to advance to third base. Then she scored on a throwing error.
In the second inning, Coastal Georgia batted through the order and scored six runs in the process. The Mariners loaded the bases off two singles and a walk.
On a wild pitch, each runner advanced a base, scoring the fourth run of the game. Thinger doubled down the left-field line and scored Waldron and Dickerson — earning two RBIs.
Thinger moved around the bases on two ground outs and scored, making it 7-0. The final two runs came when Samantha Hiley hit a base-clearing double — scoring Rhodes and Bryce Peacock.
Coastal Georgia continued their offensive success in the third inning after a quick three-up three-down.
Dickerson started it off with a single to right field and then advanced to second when a pitch hit Alexi Baker. Then she moved to third on a single from Thinger. Dickerson, Baker and Thinger all scored when Wood hit a three-RBI double.
Coastal gave up one run in the top of the fifth inning but held on to win 12-1.
Up next for the Mariners will be a doubleheader against Trinity Baptist at home on Saturday with the first game slated to start at 2 p.m.
TRACK: Brunswick boys track wins Bradwell Meet
Brunswick High’s boys track team won the meet against Bradwell Institute and Richmond Hill on Thursday with a 133.
The Pirates defeated Bradwell, who scored 85.5 points and Richmond Hill with 53.50. This win gives Brunswick a 2-0 start to the season.
In the 100 meter race, Brunswick had three guys in the top 10 as Travis Massey finished second with an 11.06 time, Zebulon Jackson third with an 11.31 and NaVerious Williams sixth with an 11.96.
Brunswick finished first and second in the 200-meter race as Massey won with a 22.80 and Jackson close behind him with a 23.11.
The Pirates also won the 400-meter dash as Jashawn Wilson won with a 53.63 time. Brunswick won the 800-meter dash as Binh Nhien Do won with a 2:08. 74 time. The Pirates also had two more land in the top ten as Madden Petrovay finished seventh with a 2:24.56 and Jabari McFadden was eighth with a 2:29.25.
Brunswick had three in the top ten of the 1600 meter run, including another first place. Matthew Metty won with a 5:08.95 time, Marquail Alford finished fifth with a 5:25.04, and Jayden Joyner was 10th with a 6:18.53.
In the 3200 meter run, Brunswick had three finish in the top ten as An Nhien Do finished third with an 11:22.61 time. Caden Steven finished sixth with a 12:06.04, and Daniel Zamudio was seventh with a 12:09.91.
The Pirates finished first and second in the 110-meter hurdles as Nick Gray won with a 15.63 and Devon Cummings was second with 16.27.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Cummings finished fourth with a 44.13, Darren Monroe got fifth at 44.57, and Gray was sixth at 46.45.
Brunswick won both the 4x100 meter relay (43.40) and the 4x200 meter relay (1:38.30). The Pirates finished second in the 4x400 meter relay with an 8:52.34 time.
Riyon Rankin won the high jump with a 6-04, and Izaiah Butler finished second with a 6-02 height.
Brunswick also went first and second in the pole vault as Alexander Salgado (9-00) won, and Alex Foster (8-06) earned second.
Devin Smith won the long jump by jumping 20-07. Rankin also won the triple jump with a 40-09. Butler finished third in the triple jump with a 37-01.
Brunswick finished top three in the shot put as Kanaya Charlton won with a 39-05, Jamal Meriweather in second with a 38-08 and Mathew Moore in third with a 38-05.
The Pirates also won the discus throw and had two more finish in the top six. Jacob Ali won with a 101-04, Meriweather was fourth with a 91-06, and Jordan Jimerson finished sixth with an 80-00.
Up next for Brunswick’s track team is the Swamp Relays in Waycross on Saturday at 9 a.m.