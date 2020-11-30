Three of Glynn County’s youth football team played for their age division district championships’ on Saturday at Glynn County Stadium.
The 8U, 10U and 12U teams competed, but the 8U and 12U groups prevailed, advancing to South Regionals to play Tift County on Saturday.
Coach Roy Gentry’s 8U team scored 28 unanswered points to win 28-13 and advance.
Bryce Sasser’s 10U group also played Ware County and trailed 6-0 at the half. They tied it up in the third quarter, but Ware’s offense found success in the fourth to win 26-6.
The 12U team, coached by Mike Hicks, took on Wayne County and blew them out 41-0, taking home the district championship title.
WRE: BHS claim runner up title at opening meet
Brunswick High’s wrestling team started their 2020 season at the Valdosta Grid Iron Classic, where they finished the day 4-1 and runners- ups.
The Pirates defeated Tifton 63-12, Crisp 70-3, and Veterans 66-11 to make it to the semifinal match. In the semis, Brunswick defeated host team Valdosta 45-36 to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Colquitt edged out Brunswick 47-27.
Brunswick had six guys finish undefeated on the day in their respected weight classes. Those wrestlers are Trent Burke 5-0 (113 pounds), Peter Mckinney 5-0 (132), Marcus Norman 5-0 (138), Jeremiah Dawson 5-0 (152), Amari Mangram 5-0 (182), and William Abbot 5-0 (285).
According to coach Tommy Bartolotta, freshman Thomas Clay stepped up and performed well, finished 4-1 overall and beat a senior state qualifier from Valdosta by pin to help clinch that victory.
Dawson beat Valdosta’s team captain and two-time state placer Tyler Lamon 3-1.
Up next for the Pirates is the Camden Round Robin meet on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.
BKH: Pirates sweep Wildcats in opener
All four of the Brunswick high basketball teams defeated Camden County on Saturday as the Pirates began their 2020 seasons.
The JV girls team won 57-21, with Jada Kirksey leading the way with 11 points. The JV boys won 58-51 as Michael Thomas, and Sage Alston led the way with 11 points apiece. Boochie Baggs also contributed 10 points.
Maria Mangram’s varsity girls team opened their season up with a 65-31 win over Camden County.
Freshman Jermiyah Ramsey led the way for the Lady Pirates scoring 18 points. Senior leader Makaila Brown recorded her first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and bringing down 10 rebounds. Shane’ Jackson also helped out the team tallying 11 boards herself.
The varsity boys closed out strong as Chris Turner’s guys won 60-57 over the Wildcats.
Kamari Towns led the way for the Pirates scoring 21 points and nine rebounds. Jonathan Ellis also tallied 10 points of his own.
Up next for Pirates basketball is a road trip to Coffee County on Dec. 5 as the girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
BKH: Terrors basketball start strong
Both of Glynn Academy’s girls and boys basketball teams had a full week of games as both teams each played three games. Currently, the girls are 2-1 overall on the season, and the boys are 3-1 — after defeating Ware County on Nov. 21 65-27.
On Nov. 23, the girls and boys each played Colquitt County at different holiday tournaments. The girls won 45-36 while the boys won 71-58.
Max Hrdlicka led the way for the boys scoring 23 points against the Packers. Tyson Rooks and Tray Dickens each added 19 points, and Quay Dickens scored 14.
Shamya Flanders led the Lady Terrors with 22 points and 11 rebounds, her first double-double this season. Alindria Dudley and Ashanti Riley both added eight points each. Paris Smith also contributed with seven rebounds. Dudley led the team with four assists while Riley recorded two steals.
The girls had a two-day holiday tournament, so on Day 2, they took on Tift County but lost 43-40.
Akirria Mountain led with 15 points, and Riley scored 12 points. Makenna Gillett led the team with seven rebounds, and Flanders had five. Mountain also collected five assists on the game while Smith tallied four steals.
As for the boys, they took on Ribault from Jacksonville Friday and won 75-58. Quay Dickens led the way with 24 points, while Hrdlicka scored 17 points. Rooks added 16, and Tray Dickens scored 14 of his own.
Both teams faced off with Valdosta on the road Saturday and split games. The boys took their first loss on Saturday, 72-59, while the girls won 36-35.
Hrdlicka led the boys with 21 points, Tray Dickens added 11, Quay scored nine, and Aidan Fallon tallied eight.
As for the girls, Mountain scored 17 points to lead the Lady Terrors to victory.
Up next for the Lady Terrors is a road game against Liberty County on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The boys will play Benedictine on Tuesday on the road with tip-off slated for 7 p.m., and then they’ll play Liberty after the girls on Saturday.