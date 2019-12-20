Brunswick High girls basketball team got its second win Friday afternoon at the CresCom Bank Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., as the Lady Pirates defeated Irmo (S.C.) 47-41.
The Lady Pirates scored most of their points in the opening quarter as they put up 25. Irmo’s defense came to play as it held Brunswick to seven points in the second quarter, six in the third and nine in the fourth.
Brunswick’s leading scorer was Keya Daniels, who recorded a double-double. She collected 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Jaliyah Howard also scored 12 points and had six rebounds. She was the only other Lady Pirate to get into double-figures.
Makaila Brown finished with seven points and five boards.
Brunswick High girls team improved to 6-4 on the season.
The Lady Pirates head to the championship game of the Vivian Stringer Division today at 2:45 p.m. to take on University High out of New Jersey.
The Brunswick High boys team fell in its game on Friday in the Savannah Holiday Classic as the Pirates lost to Savannah High 54-53.
Xavier Bean led the way for Brunswick as he scored 17 points. Tyrease Jones added 13, and Jaden Dunham tallied 10.
Jonathan Ellis led the way in rebounds as he collected 10 in Friday’s game.
Brunswick is now 7-5 on the season as the Pirates get a rematch against Johnson High today at 8:30 p.m.
WBB: Glynn steps up after loss, demolishes opponent
Glynn Academy girls basketball team was successful in its second game of the CresCom Bank Invitational as the Lady Terrors demolished Manning High (S.C.), 56-26, on Friday.
It was Zoesha Smith’s birthday, and she put on a show. She scored 15 points, marking her 12th straight game recording at least 14 points.
LaNeia Taylor contributed eight points. Talia Hamilton and Amari Hawkins were the next leading scorers for the Lady Terrors as both girls tallied seven points.
Glynn Academy’s defense didn’t allow the Monarchs to score more than seven points in a quarter.
The Lady Terrors improve to 10-2 on the season heading into Saturday’s game.
Glynn will take on Myers Park from North Carolina today for fifth place of the Pat Summitt Divison.
Tip-off for the Lady Terrors is at 11:15 a.m.
Glynn Academy boys team also won its game in the U-Save-It-Classic as the Terrors defeated Colquitt County 74-47.
The Terrors held the Packers to only nine points in the fourth quarter to improve their record to 3-8. Glynn’s final game in the tournament is against Westover High at 2:30 p.m.
MBB: FA get revenge on Crusaders
The Frederica Academy boys team handed Robert Toombs Christain Academy its first loss of the season as the Knights won 71-65 on Friday.
The Knights leading scorer was Eli Fritchman, who scored 24 points. Xavier recorded 17 points and Denver Anthony added a respectable 16 on Friday.
Robert Toombs defeated Frederica Academy earlier this season 69-51, but the Knights got the best of them on Friday.
“We’re making improvements,” Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash said. “The biggest thing our team does is play hard. That’s all you want with a young team, and I think we do that.”
Frederica Academy is now 4-5 on the season as the Knights claimed back to back wins.
The Knights take on Notre Dame Academy today at 11:30 a.m.