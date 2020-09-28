Can you feel it? The crispness in the air, pads smashing and Georgia’s football team going 1-0 can only mean one thing — fall is finally here.
There are two things at the top of my passion list, and that’s Georgia football and PGA Tour golf. I’ve done columns on Golden Isles golfers and the Tour in general throughout the last few months, and now on Mondays, there will be a new twist.
Bulldogs football and Tour golf are synonymous for southern folks, especially me. With football season finally here, I wanted to find a way to incorporate the two things.
In the Bulldogs 37-10 win over the Razorbacks, four area guys made themselves known. Stetson “the Mailman” Bennett IV played at Pierce County when Brunswick High coach Sean Pender was the coach. Pete Irby, the quarterback coach at Glynn Academy, also worked with Bennett IV.
Former Brunswick High Pirate, Warren McClendon, got some reps on the offensive line and was vital in protecting Bennett and opening holes for those running backs. Defensively, Richard LeCounte from Liberty County should be on ESPN after his one-handed interception.
Then there is former Glynn Academy Red Terror Jack Podlesny, who won the starting job at kicker as a walk-on.
All four guys helped solidify the win over the Hogs and give the 912-area bragging rights.
Bennett IV completed 20-29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. While he didn’t start for Georgia, he came in to help out the offense in the second quarter.
The Mailman looked crisp on his throws and in control. He gave the offense that spark it needed, and it ran a lot smoother with Bennett in control.
Bennett has a lot of experience, not necessarily in game-like scenarios, but with this team, coaches and knowing the playbook. He took all of the No. 2 reps last season for the Bulldogs and showed how much he improved against the Hogs.
While I don’t know that he has out-right won the starting quarterback job, I think Bennett made a case for himself.
McClendon was part of the offensive line rotation with Warren Ericson at center, Trey Hill at right guard and McClendon got the right tackle snaps. He looked comfortable like he was picking up things, and well, the offense ran the best through that rotation, so McClendon was helping do something right.
LeCounte collected three tackles on the day, but his two interceptions earned him a mention in this column. The one-handed catch was ESPN Top-10 moments worthy, and it was a momentum shifter for the Bulldogs.
Without that interception, Arkansas could have scored and gotten themselves back into the ball game. The senior showed once again that even if he’s having an off day, he will still manage to make even bigger plays that make you forget about the hiccups.
Finally, in his opening debut as a starter, Podlesny showed off his leg. He made two 38-yard field goals on the day. He also tallied five touchbacks on six kickoffs. Podlesny didn’t show any fear and acted like he’d been kicking at Georgia for years.
The Bulldogs graduated Hot-Rod last year, and while those are big shoes too feel I think there will be another name every Georgia fan will know soon. Thanks to Georgia and former Glynn Academy star, Randon Jernigan, Podlesny will be known as Hot-Pod. Hopefully that nickname will stick.
It was a good weekend for the 912 area as these kids got to compete in a game that we likely thought wouldn’t happen. Now here we are bragging about them — normalcy doesn't it feel good.
BCC set to host state mid-am
While it was was a good weekend for the area, the success will likely continue into this week as the Brunswick Country Club hosts the Georgia State Mid-Amateur Championship tournament Friday through Sunday.
Since 1983, the Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship has been held annually and is open to male amateur golfers who are GSGA members.
With a field of 119, full of the states’ best amateur golfers, it’s sure to be a jammed-packed weekend. Brunswick Country Club’s course design is sure to test all of these guys.
Jay Cason, Lee Knox, Josh Williams and Jason Webster are the four local guys in the field looking to claim the Mid-Am title.
While they’re familiar with this course, general manager Dan Hogan said the rough is grown out, which could produce some issues to those who haven’t played there.
“I know a lot of them have never played here before, so from the club's perspective, it gives us an opportunity to showcase this club, the golf course, the amenities to different audiences,” Hogan said. “This is arguably one of if not the strongest, mid-amateur fields they’ve ever fielded. Yardages will be different. They'll play it back as a par 70.
“We'll still have good green speeds probably not quite as quick as it would be in the spring. But we'll have the rough piece that you wouldn't have in the spring.”
The first round gets started Friday and will go through Sunday. Tee times will be released later in the week.
Even though football has made its return this week, it’ll be all about the mid-am tournament. What an honor it is for Brunswick Country Club to have this opportunity. I’m excited to cover the three-day tournament and see who wins it all Sunday.