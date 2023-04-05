An undefeated state championship run wasn’t enough to satiate Anthony Lowe’s desire to be the best, so the Brunswick High junior took his talents to the national stage.

Last month, Lowe was one of four Pirates to compete at the NHSCA High School Nationals wrestling tournament — which is considered the premier prep event in the country. He, along with teammates Sebastian Hutchinson, Thomas Clay and Bruce Davis, made the long trip to Virginia Beach in search of All-American recognition.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.