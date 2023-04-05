An undefeated state championship run wasn’t enough to satiate Anthony Lowe’s desire to be the best, so the Brunswick High junior took his talents to the national stage.
Last month, Lowe was one of four Pirates to compete at the NHSCA High School Nationals wrestling tournament — which is considered the premier prep event in the country. He, along with teammates Sebastian Hutchinson, Thomas Clay and Bruce Davis, made the long trip to Virginia Beach in search of All-American recognition.
And following a campaign in which he went 50-0 in GHSA competition without allowing so much as a single point all season, Lowe did just that, traversing through a field of more than 70 of the best high school wrestlers in the nation to place fifth in the 195-pound weight class.
“It was definitely different,” Lowe said. “I’m pretty sure I went against at least two multiple-time state champs, one from Alabama. The kid I had in the semifinals, I know he placed in the top five, which California is one division. In my first match, I had a kid from New York, which is two divisions, and he was one match away from placing.
“All the competition there, there were no bad kids at all.”
Held the last weekend in March when college wrestling season has come to an end, the tournament attracts a large pool of coaches to scout through the slews of talent.
Still looking to line himself up with a scholarship opportunity, Lowe was determined to make an impression despite a long trip to from the Golden Isles to Virginia Beach with an overnight pitstop in Perry.
“I definitely wanted to go there and turn some heads,” Lowe said. “I didn’t travel over 10 hours just to go there and go 0-2.”
On the contrary, Lowe rattled off three straight wins on the opening day of the tournament, pinning New York wrestler Quincy Bonville in the first round, beating Nicolas Jenkins from Tennessee by 10-2 major decision, and downing Florida state champion David Mercado 12-2 in a major decision, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Continuing to stay a step ahead of the familiar competition in the area is one task: Studying an opponent, figuring out a game plan. But matching up against an expansive field of wrestlers from around the country forced Lowe to think on his feet while on the mat.
“I just have to be comfortable being uncomfortable in any situation,” Lowe said. “When you get the brackets, you can look up your guy or whatnot, and you can see how he wrestles, but it’s not very much compared to a guy I’ve wrestled multiple times that year in Georgia. Like at the state tournament, I’d seen most of those guys wrestle throughout the whole season.
“These guys at these national-level tournaments, I’ve never seen them nor heard of them for the most part. You just have to adjust.”
Through four matches, it was Lowe’s opponents who had trouble adjusting. On Day 2 of the tournament, Lowe scored his more impressive victory yet — beating two-time Utah state champion, and the No. 2 seed in the weight class, Cayaen Smith by 7-5 decision in overtime of a quarterfinal matchup to secure his status as an All-American.
The victory guaranteed Lowe a top 6 finish, and he went on to nearly win a national championship.
Facing multi-time California state placer Ryland Whitworth, who is ranked second in the 195-pound weight class by the CalGrappler state rankings, Lowe put forth an epic battle that would see him fall by 2-1 decision in overtime.
Whitworth would go on to defeat his opponent in the championship match by a 4-2 decision, immediately leaving Lowe to ponder what could have been. But ultimately, he would be happy with an NHSCA High School Nationals debut that landed him a spot on the podium.
“In the moment, it didn’t feel that good, especially after I saw he won, knowing I gave him the best match he had in that tournament,” Lowe said. “In the finals, he beat the kid, it wasn’t bad, but it definitely wasn’t as tough a match as we had. He definitely had to work in that semifinals match.
“But once I got to the podium and got fifth, I was pretty grateful being able to get there after that long trip — having the coaches be able to coach me and whatnot to place and become an All-American.”
Although Lowe lost a wrestleback against Minnesota wrestler Quin Morgan — the son of three-time college All-American Marty Morgan — he bounced back to topple two-time Alabama state champion Mason Ellis to earn his spot in fifth place.
Not bad for a wrestler who began his career as a seventh-grader at Needwood Middle School.
Lowe’s rapid development should be considered his best selling point for college wrestling coaches. Despite a relatively late start compared to his peers, Lowe helped Brunswick win the program’s first region championship as a freshman and qualified for state individually. The following season, Lowe claimed third at the state championships.
Now, Lowe finds himself in rarified air as one of the best wrestlers in the nation as his junior year winds to a close.
“One of the things that people don’t understand, how he’s improved two years is phenomenal,” said Brunswick head coach Tommy Bartolotta. “Go look back last year and he was third in the state, which is very good. The year before, he was a region champ, and he was good enough to maybe place and it just didn’t happen.
“These guys two years ago were wrestling and winning state titles wrestling in states that are very, very deep. These guys are traveling nationally for years growing up. He wrestled a kid from Minnesota whose dad was a NCAA champ back in 1991, and was an Olympian in Greco. So he’s wrestling kids who have been doing this their whole life.”
Even now, Bartolotta believes Lowe is working at a disadvantage compared to his counterparts around the country. Living on the coast, Lowe travels three hours every week for months at a time to receive high-level training at the Storm Wrestling Center in Perry.
But the head coach is confident his wrestler is as capable of reaching even greater heights moving forward.
“Once the playing field is even, and the playing field will be even one day once he goes to college, he’s going to really ascend,” Bartolotta said. “That’s really what I take from it, and that’s what I feel like I can tell college coaches who are recruiting him in the next year will take from it.”
Of course, Lowe will still have plenty more opportunities to prove his potential in front of college scouts before he makes a decision next year.
An Appalachian State assistant spoke to Lowe at the NHSCA High School Nationals and invited him to a prospect camp. He is also set to compete in a number of additional national events, beginning with a NHSCA National Duals next month as part of a junior all-star team.
Lowe is also being recruited to compete in an all-star team at the Disney Duals in June before taking part in the USA Wrestling Junior National Championships the following month in Fargo, North Dakota. The Super 32 Challenge in October is the final national event on Lowe’s docket ahead of his junior season.
If Lowe continues to progress at the pace he’s shown thus far in his wrestling career, there is no telling how far he may go.
“I feel like each time I go to these tournaments, I go to the next level,” Lowe said. “I learn something new.”