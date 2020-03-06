There aren’t many athletes like Frederica Academy’s Denver Anthony. While he is quite impressive on the football field, basketball court, and baseball diamond, his coaches say Denver is an even better person.
On Friday, his teammates, coaches, pastors, and family members joined him as he signed to play football with Gardner Webb University.
Since Denver was 3 years old, his mother, Sharon Anthony, said that he always had a ball in his hands, throwing it up and down all the time.
When he was 5 years old, he told his father that football was his future. Darnell Anthony said that even when he asked Denver what did he want to do if football wasn’t on the table, and well Denver didn’t accept that.
He told his dad that he would play football in college. Since then, Denver said it was his dream.
“This day is special to me. I dreamed of being a Division I player,” Denver said. “It’s also a great blessing from God who gave me the ability and the talent to play.”
Fast forward to Friday afternoon, and Anthony achieved that five-year-olds dream.
Both his mother, and father beamed with pride as their son signed his name.
“It just makes me happier today than I’ve ever been in my life to see my little baby grow up to this stage in his life and be ready to take upon it,” Darnell said. “It’s the most wonderful feeling a father could have. We’ve enjoyed the ride and the whole process of it.”
Frederica Academy football coach Brandon Derrick spoke before Denver on Friday and said that Gardner Webb’s getting a great one. He said that from a coaching standpoint, Denver is the ideal player.
“He’s been a very important part of what we’ve done the last two or three years. Everybody kind of overshadowed him when we had all the guys from Auburn, but now I mean he was our lifeline,” Derrick said. “He was such an impact player for us the last two years and a big reason we played for a state championship.”
Derrick said while he’s an incredible athlete, he’s more impressive as a person.
“He’s an outstanding kid who has a great family, and I know he will succeed wherever he goes because of how he’s been raised,” Derrick said. “Mom and Dad have been an integral part of making sure he’s going to do everything. He’s just as good as it gets from a coaching standpoint.”
One of the head coach’s favorite memories of Denver was against Valwood when he had to step up in a big way.
“His junior year, he played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, outside linebacker, free safety, he played every position practically at times for us,” Derrick said. “He was such a positive kid. For me, it was probably when we were out here, and Jalen went down against Valwood. He had to go right in at quarterback, and he didn’t miss a beat. He just did his job. That’s just the kind of kid he was and always has been.
Sharon said that what makes him special is his attention to detail and the effort he makes.
“He focused on any sport he played, and when he’s focused, Denver will give you a 110-plus percent of what he wants to do,” Sharon said. “When he puts all of it into it, I know he really wants it. Just looking at him playing sports I asked him Denver how can you do that, and he was just like Mama I just put God first and go out there and just work on it.”
Denver said that the first time he visited Gardner Webb’s campus, it felt like home and somewhere he could have a fresh start.
He said that he felt like the coaching staff had something good going on and that he liked the facilities as well.
When asked what it meant to him to achieve a goal he set as a toddler, he grinned.
“It feels great to achieve a dream that I’ve had since I was 5-years-old,” Denver said. “I prayed hard, worked hard, study hard in the classroom, changed from two different schools, and also I put work in on and off the field. So it’s just a great feeling.”
Denver said that he plans on majoring in Economics and financing at Gardner Webb. While the NFL is, of course, part of his goals, however, he still wants to get his degree. So if the NFL doesn’t work out, he can become a personal financial advisor.
“This is a dream come true, a blessing for him to accomplish this and move to the next level,” Sharon said. “We are just happy and grateful and humble to see him succeed in life. We are just so looking forward to the next level.”