Big-time players make big-time plays in big moments.
There are few moments bigger than crunch time in a region championship game, which made Friday the perfect venue for Brunswick High junior Ka’Shawn Thomas to assert his stature.
The Pirates’ 6-foot, 300-pound defensive tackle flew up recruiting boards with some standout performances at various college showcases over the offseason. The fifth-ranked player at his position among the Class of 2023 by Rivals, Thomas had a game befitting his lofty rating to help BHS complete its undefeated regular season.
In his best outing of the year, Thomas recorded nine tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks in Brunswick’s 21-18 victory over Effingham County, and even the stat sheet belies his impact.
“He had a heck of a game,” said Pirates defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder. “It started off with the two sacks early on in the game — he definitely dominated the line of scrimmage. We’re really proud of him.
“When you’re getting that kind of recognition, you have to perform at an elite level, and I just think Friday, he really showed how dominant he can be.”
After jumping out to a 21-3 lead at halftime, the Pirates crumbled in two of the three phases of the game. A couple of quick three-and-outs proceeding a pair of shanked punts, a fumbled kickoff return, a blocked punt and an interception resulted in almost the entirety of the second half played in Brunswick territory.
The Pirates bent, allowing a pair of touchdowns on fourth down plays, but three times the Rebels got the ball with the opportunity to tie or take the lead with ample time remaining in the fourth quarter, and three times Brunswick’s Black Flag defense turned them away.
“We had told the kids that we don’t want us to unravel like other teams had done playing there,” Tedder said. “When they scored that one touchdown on 4th and 1, I could tell they were about to unravel because they felt like he didn’t get in…
“When we got to the sideline, I just had to remind them, ‘Hey, we’ve been in games like this before,’ the Glynn game was only a three-point win. The fact of the matter is, you’ve been battle tested, and we can only control what we can control. The biggest thing was just go out there and take care of the next play.”
While Thomas served as the MVP of the defense, it was far from a solo effort in holding Effingham to 149 yards of total offense. Brunswick tallied eight tackles for a loss and Jameer Lang, Dreyton Laury and Devin Smith each recorded a sack.
Smith, in particular, has established himself as an emerging stud outside linebacker over his sophomore season. The 6’3. 211-pound pass rusher leads the team in tackles for a loss (15.0), sacks (5.0), and forced fumbles (three), and he made his presence felt off the edge against Effingham.
“Devin’s done a really good job,” Tedder said. “We knew exactly what we were getting with him as far as the speed off the edge at outside linebacker. It’s really worked out for him.
“I thought he really did a good job Friday of dipping the shoulder, and running the circle, and getting to the quarterback. He’s had a very big impact as far as helping our defense out.”
Despite finding success limiting the Rebels’ offensive attack through much of the contest, the Pirates opted to shift their strategy on the final drive.
Trailing by three, Effingham took over in by far its worst field position of the half at its own 14-yard line with 2:30 to play. Anticipating the Rebels would go to the air, the Pirates brought in an extra defensive back.
“We had run our base stuff just about the whole game, and that last drive, we decided to go with a different look for them, something they hadn’t seen throughout the entire game,” Tedder said. “Our secondary really stepped up because we went to our nickel defense. At that point, it just worked out. Everybody clamped it down.”
Though Effingham would pick up a first on a 4th down conversion, Tedder’s decision proved wise. On an island, corner Derrick Smith broke up a couple shots down the field before the Pirates snuffed out one final 4th down call with just over 30 seconds remaining.
“They tried to run a screen and see if we would not be in position over the middle,” Tedder said. “Adam Mweemba just came up, sealed the tackle, and that was it.”
Mweemba led the Black Flag with 10 tackles against Effingham, pushing his team-high total to 76 on the season. It was the fifth time in nine games the senior middle linebacker has recorded double-digit tackles.
Senior Staffon Stanley also continued his big season with eight tackles against Effingham, giving him 60 total tackles for the campaign while cleaning up behind the mass of man that is Thomas on the defensive line.
A standout defensive performance by Brunswick should come as no surprise — the Pirates entered the contest allowing just 10.1 points per contest, the fourth fewest in Class 6A. As the region title-clinching victory clearly demonstrated, the unit is championship quality.
“I’m really just proud of the kids because we’ve done a big overhaul as far as when I first got here to what we’re running now,” Tedder said. “The sky is the limit at this point.”