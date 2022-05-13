Coastal Georgia will get the opportunity to rectify a potentially disappointing end to an otherwise stellar campaign.
The Mariners were one of seven at-large teams selected to compete in the 2022 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. One of 40 teams remaining in the field, Coastal will compete in the Gulf Shores Bracket on May 16-18.
Coastal Georgia earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket, and will square off against third-seeded Our Lady of the Lake (Tx.) in the double-elimination competition Monday at 11 a.m.
Game 2 will feature a matchup between bracket host, and top-seeded, Mobile (Ala.) and No. 4 seed Valley City State (N.D.) at 1 p.m.
The Mariners (38-12, 19-8 SUN) got off to a strong start, but they’ve sputtered a bit in recent weeks, losing five of their last eight, including two of three games at the conference tournament.
Thus, despite being ranked No. 16 in the NAIA Coaches Poll, Coastal Georgia’s fate was left in the hands of the selection committee.
But with a 9-4 record against programs either ranked or receiving votes in the national poll, the Mariners showed enough over the course of the season to warrant a trip to the opening round.
The winner of the matchup between Coastal Georgia and Our Lady of the Lake will play the winner of the Mobile-Valley City on Tuesday at 11 a.m. contest for a trip to the opening round finals with the losers of the opening matchups competing in an elimination game to follow.
Whichever team comes out of the bracket will join nine other regional winners in traveling to Columbus to play for the red banner at the 41st annual NAIA Softball World Series on May 26-June 1.