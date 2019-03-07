The turtles will crawl a bit earlier this year.
The Turtle Crawl on Jekyll Island is set for Saturday, and audiences and participants are encouraged to join in the festivities and support the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
A revamped Turtle Crawl lineup features both a 5K and a 10K road race on a flat course along the picturesque shore of Jekyll Island. The 10K also serves as a qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on July 4.
New this, the Turtle Crawl will also include a one-mile fun run on the beach, giving family members the opportunity to run, or walk, the race together while taking in the scenery.
The first race is set to begin at 8 a.m., and each registered racer earns to free admission to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center during race weekend.
Opened in 2007, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center is a working wildlife hospital located on Jekyll Island featuring a rehabilitation pavilion where guests can observe treatments as they happen and learn about sea turtles and other wildlife patients. Runners will get a first-hand look at the crucial medical work they’re supporting by participating in the Turtle Crawl.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center also features an interactive exhibit gallery that immerses guests in the journey of the sea turtle. Since its opening, the center has treated and released more than 3,000 animals, thanks in large part to its supporters.
For more information or to register for the races, visit the website: jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.