The Davis Love Foundation, in collaboration with the PGA Tour and title sponsor RSM, announced Monday that the 2020 RSM Classic will be played without spectators.
The 11th RSM Classic is scheduled for Nov. 16-22 at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses on St. Simons Island.
All four competitive rounds will be televised on the Golf Channel.
“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the Davis Love Foundation team, RSM, Sea Island Golf Club, and — of course — the fans of southeast Georgia for understanding why collectively we had to make this decision. We remain very excited to present The RSM Classic to a global audience through our broadcast partners."
RSM Classic Executive Director Mark Love said they’re excited to have the opportunity to showcase the Golden Isles and Sea Island Golf Club through their media partners.
“While everyone involved is extremely disappointed that we will not be able to welcome spectators and give them an opportunity to experience the genuine Southern hospitality for which our area is renowned, our team is convinced this is the responsible decision,” Mark Love said. “I am extremely proud and appreciative of the work and support of our staff, volunteers and partners as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Mark Love said the tournament has an extensive health and safety plan in place, including a mandatory health questionnaire and temperature readings for everyone on site each day.
COVID-19 tests will be mandatory each day for players, caddies and personnel working in specific areas. Love said they will emphasize face coverings, hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social distancing, and will implement enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting protocols in all areas of tournament operations.
The tournament continues plans to host the Yamaha Pro-Am on Nov. 18 on both Sea Island’s Seaside and Plantation courses.
However, the pro-am will not be open to spectators, and full health and safety precautions will be in place for players and amateurs alike.
Virtually all other tournament related events have been postponed until 2021 — including on-course hospitality, Saturday’s concert and fan events.
“Despite the difficult decisions we have made regarding spectators and other tournament-related events, the Davis Love Foundation, along with RSM, remains committed to using The RSM Classic as a platform to help children- and family-focused charities across the nation,” Mark Love said.
“Charitable organizations are experiencing unprecedented demand on their services as the pandemic takes an economic and emotional toll on individuals and families. It remains our goal to have a positive impact on Special Olympics, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia and other local and nationwide charities through our Friends of Davis Love Foundation, Birdies Fore Love and other creative fundraising programs.”