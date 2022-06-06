With the rain powering through the night and into the morning, Brunswick head coach Enrique Power held his yearly summer camp with help from those close to him.
Assistant coach Grayson Schulte, former teammate Patrick Caceres, recent graduate Denilson Carcamo and current Pirate players Allan Antah, Edwin Molina, Emmanuel Ortiz, and JB Santos helped Power in running the camp.
As the camp ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in the hopes of beating out the upcoming storm, the Pirate staff and players rounded up the 45-plus campers to go over what the camp would be like.
Breaking down the group of campers, Power said a majority of them were in the SSA program (Southern Soccer Academy) while others were still new to the game but wanted to come out and better themselves to be future Pirates.
“Today, we had a lot of kids from Jane Macon and Needwood show up,” Power said. “Usually that’s always hard to do because soccer on this side of town isn’t very popular. Every time we do a camp, they start coming out and showing up. We see many more kids interested in playing and we have seen a growth in Jane Macon and Needwood kids. Growth in quality and quantity in alot of them.”
Having just received his teaching license through the United States Soccer Federation, Power wanted to use the method they promote in his camp.
“The way U.S. Soccer is doing it now, its the play practice play method to where the kids are playing the entire time but also learning while playing,” Power said. “I think that is the best way and I think that’s why the U.S., year after year, is getting better at football (soccer).”
Power used this camp to help better his teachings while still being a student of the game and learning as he goes.
The campers broke off into their respective age groups, starting the morning off by playing six-on-six. As coaches stood to the side watching the campers play, they told the campers to not only keep the ball on the ground but truly play, not just kick and run.
After playing for 15 minutes and receiving a water break, Power brought the campers to ask questions for them to think about as they did their next playing session.
Not wanting anyone to answer, Power said the intent was to have the campers truly figure out what they would do in certain situations.
One question in particular Power asked was “How do you play faster?”
With the kids breaking off for another session of playing, Power and the coaches could see the kids truly dissect what was being asked of them.
“Today I actually saw it in a lot of them,” Power said of the U.S. method. “A lot of them whenever we brought them in and asked them a few questions and told them to think while playing and think of the questions. A lot of them were clicking on to what we were supposed to be doing. How to open up, create space, pick your head up and open your hips. A lot of them were catching on to that. As we build on to the full field practice and them scrimmaging, a lot of them caught on and some still need a few more time on it. Today, even it being the first day, I saw a lot out of them.”
Breaking off into another water break, with the humidity rising from the early showers, Power had his campers answer the questions he brought forth to them.
Campers came back to the original questions Power asked and answered his question with answers about finding space, to play faster.
Finding fun ways to work the campers on becoming more alert in-game situations, Power and his assistants played games of tic-tac-toe. After every few games, Power would up the ask of his campers by wanting for skill moves, the ball staying on the white line, and push-ups for the losing teams.
With the campers being super competitive, some rose to the accumulating pressure of finding the winning patterns by listening to their teammates and quickly reacting to what was being told to them.
Power said the game’s purpose was to bring out communication from the campers to their teammates. Yes, campers would scream, but it was about following along and seeing how they could work under pressure.
Entering the final hour of the first day of camp, Power broke off the campers by age range to play games of 11-on-11 or 6-on-6. The younger kids went to a separate field with Carcamo and Ortiz coaching the young campers and having fun.
The older groups were broken into three teams with Antah, Santos, and Schulte representing them as coaches. All three of them would play along with the campers, something Power didn’t notice until the very end as he cleaned up the cones and netting from previous drills.
“For Allan, Emmanuel, and JB to be out here it’s huge,” Power said of his players helping out. “They are also learning how to coach other kids and also teaching themselves how to properly communicate with players. There are always different kinds of players and kids so it’s really big for me and for them to be out here and take on that leadership. When the high school season starts, they have a base to start off and from there they can take off. They are smart players and they will get there.”
Wanting to have the campers learn as they played a full game, Power instructed from the sideline to specific kids on where they should line up, who is helping, and where the ball should go in certain situations.
After blowing the whistle one final time to wrap up the first day of Enrique Power’s Soccer Camp and send his campers home to enjoy another day of soccer, Power said he’s excited to implement more teaching.
“My favorite drill which we will work on (today) is building from the back,” Power said. “It makes kids think while they are playing. If I’m building from the back and I’m getting pressure, what’s my next step to get out of pressure and into the wide space? Im really excited about it, we will be able to make kids think and have fun and learn at the same time.”