You wouldn’t know it from the solemn atmosphere radiating their facility, but the Pirates are off to their best start since 2012.
The last time Brunswick High opened a season with two straight wins was when it defeated Wayne County and Glynn Academy in the fifth year under the direction of former head coach Victor Floyd.
Of course, it’s just two games. Those 2012 Pirates wound up dropping six of its next eight games, missing the playoffs and finishing 4-6 on the season.
While current head coach Sean Pender may not be intimately familiar with Brunswick records of the past, he is acutely aware that the team’s record in September is ultimately meaningless.
“You would know that more than I would,” Pender said in response to the bit of history. “I’m not even looking at that. It’s just two games. We still have eight more to play in the regular season, and our goal is to not be done in the regular season. We want to move on.
“That’s for you guys to say. I have no idea. I know that we’re looking to go to 3-0.”
There is certainly reason to believe the 2021 Pirates are better poised to build off their unbeaten start than the past iteration.
In 2012, Brunswick’s two wins were decided by five total points. Though the opponents were solid teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs in their respective classifications, they were still a notch or two below top 10 championship contenders Lowndes, Colquitt County and Camden that were occupying the Pirates’ region.
This year, Brunswick’s already downed one title hopeful, strangling defending champion Pierce County 20-13, before throttling one of those steady playoff teams (with potential for more) in McIntosh County Academy by a score of 42-0.
It’s widely apparent the Pirates are a legitimate threat this season, and their impressive start hasn’t gone unnoticed. Brunswick jumped into the rankings at No. 10 following the victory over Pierce, and over the bye week, BHS climbed to No. 8 in Class 6A. In contrast to 2012, the Pirates are currently the only ranked team ranked team residing in the region.
Even so, there are still a lot of games to be played. Brunswick can’t afford overconfidence on the back of two wins.
No. 10 New Hampstead rolls into Glynn County Stadium on Friday riding high on a 3-0 start that’s seen the Phoenix outscore their opponents by a combined score of 142-18 and rise into the Class 4A rankings for the first time in program history.
“We’re going to go against a very good team here in New Hampstead, who has put a whooping on Windsor Forest and put a whooping on Savannah Johnson…
“They’re a good football team. They’ve got a new kid who moved in from Michigan, that quarterback, and this kid can play. He’s very, very talented. And there’s talent all around him. They’ve got a big offensive line, they’ve got a big defensive line. Salty. They get off the ball. They have athletes everywhere, and they’re well coached. I think it’s the best team in Savannah — public school wise.”
Another inconsequential piece of history: Brunswick is 2-0 all-time against New Hampstead, having grounded the Phoenix in 29-19 in 2019, and 31-27 when Pirates defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder led the team in 2018.
Next week, Brunswick travels to an Islands team that finished 7-2 a year ago. Then region play begins with a bang in the City Championship game against Glynn Academy on Sept. 24 — last season’s wild finish serving as proof that anything can happen in the contest between crosstown rivals.
The Pirates may be in the midst of their best start in nearly a decade, it’s the future they’re concerned with.
“W’re definitely still on pace for our goals; right now it’s to win every game we play on a Friday night, we were able to accomplish those two so far, but now those are behind us and we’ve got to keep moving forward,” Pender said.