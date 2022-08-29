Over the summer months, Glynn Academy saw its first five-star recruit make his college decision.
To many, it may seem that the five-star recruits are players that require the ball every play, or perhaps even monsters in the trenches. But David Stanphill has mastered the craft of long snapping, earning himself the rank of the fourth-best long snapper in the country and a commitment to the Naval Academy.
“To me this summer, it was really focusing on visiting schools and seeing what schools had an interest in me,” Stanphill said. “When I got to Annapolis, I got to see Navy again after being up there when I used to live there. It was like me coming home again. When I got to step on campus and visit the coaches, it felt like it was home, and I knew that was where I needed to be. There was really no hesitation to commit.
“I enjoyed the coaching staff and getting to meet all the players. They preached hard on it being a brotherhood, and no other place that I had visited was like the Naval Academy. So being there in person I knew that was home, and I was being called to go. That commitment took a lot off of my plate going into the season. Having my commitment through school I was going to choose behind me so I can focus on the year ahead.”
Making his decision before his senior season kicked off for the now 2-0 Red Terrors, Stanphill’s connection to a place he once called home made the decision easy.
“Yeah it did,” Stanphill said. “We know a lot of people from being up there. When you go to the Naval Academy, you have a sponsor family that takes you in and makes sure that people that go to the academy don’t get homesick. They make sure that somebody takes care of them. Going through an academy, it’s a lot different than most schools.
“It’s a pretty big jump from high school. Your sponsor family has plenty of resources around you that will help make that process smoother. Being from up there, we know a few sponsor families, and we used to go to a church up there, and we are familiar with the area around there. A lot of it was memories that were coming back to me and it was nice to get to see it again.”
Stanphill’s admiration for long snapping came to him through a family that his parents met at a church when they lived in the Atlanta area. The Ferguson family knows a thing or two about long snapping.
“(Tracy Ferguson) pitched the idea to my mother and then my parents talked about it with me, and I decided after hearing from them that long snapping was something that I wanted to try,” Stanphill said. “The oldest brother, Reid Ferguson, committed to play football at LSU, and shortly after his brother, Blake, committed to LSU as well. The older brother went and played for the Bills and the younger brother got drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Both of those long snappers are in the NFL, and they are living out their dream.”
Having snapped before coming to Glynn Academy, Stanphill said each team he played for had different philosophies for long snapping. Once he got to Glynn Academy, his connection with special teams coach Brett Hall made it easier to connect.
“It’s difficult to find a coach that knows specifically about that position,” Stanphill said. “I’m thankful that here at Glynn Academy, Coach Hall snapped at Georgia. So having a coach like that helping me is really convenient and super helpful.”
The Ferguson family recommended Stanphill with Chris Rubio, whose long-snapping services provide the best source for growing as a long snapper and pushing for the goal of going D1.
“The Fergusons’ recommended me to Chris Rubio Academy,” Stanphill said. “It’s a national long snapping camp and instruction. It provided the structure, and it allows for any level of football. He is one of the only sources you can go to for actual good instruction. That’s who the Ferguson brothers used and seeing how he treated them and got them to where they are today and knew that it would be in my best interest to try it out. Through the years I’ve loved it, and it led to more opportunities like the Polynesian Bowl.”
Standing 5-foot-8, Stanphill may seem undersized, but he displayed some of the top snap speeds and 40-yard dash times in Chris Rubio’s standard index. In January, Stanphill competed in the Vegas XXXIX, where he scored top of the camp based on a combination of snap speed, target accuracy, consistency, and the fastest 40-yard dash time.
With standouts scores in Vegas, Stanphill was invited to the TOP 12 camp in Los Angeles in July, where he won the competition. Rubio put forth a statement on his website where he praised Stanphill.
“He basically defies science since he is not a giant, but absolutely snaps the ball like a giant,” Rubio’s statement said. “Easily one of the fastest long snappers in the country with his snap speeds and on his feet. He gets down, gets set and the ball flies out of his hands. He is smooth yet violent as well. Handles pressure well and is just flat out dominant. He earned a TOP 12 spot and the second Polynesian Bowl spot, so you can say Stanphill had a great 72 hours in (California). Tremendous long snapper and person.”
A summer of hard work has earned Stanphill a spot on the Polynesian Bowl roster for the January game in Hawaii.
“It’s an honor, to say the least,” Stanphill said. “It’s something that I’ve been dreaming about for years now. You hear about the All-American bowl and the top athletes in the country. It’s every kid’s dream all the way up to the college level to be in a game like that and get recognition in a way. To be part of the Polynesian bowl I’m just honored that they would choose me to be part of that and be surrounded by some of the top recruits. That competition in California led me to do that with Chris Rubio and I’m grateful for that.”
Fully committed to the Naval Academy, Stanphill won’t know his path yet for education, but a new cyber security department on campus could be something he thinks about doing.
Before he does that, Stanphill is fully focused on his senior season with Glynn Academy as he looks to maximize a season that has the Terrors unbeaten through two games.
“Every day is just hard work and getting the best out of us (as a team),” Stanphill said. “Pushing ourselves to be better every day. That leads to growth in every aspect of the game and coming together as a team. When the guy to the left and right of you is giving his all, it motivates you and holds you accountable to give your all. When you have a team that holds each other accountable, that’s a dangerous team. I think good practices, listening to what the coaches have to say, hustling all the time, and working hard all the time in practice will lead to Friday nights where we can leave it all on the line and we can be proud of what the scoreboard says at the end. Take it one week at a time and do everything that we can as a team to try and win. I think we will look back on this season and be proud of what we have accomplished.”