There was never a question about the speed or athleticism of Joe Smith.
There are hardly any questions about Smith at all these days.
An electric outfielder at Brunswick High School, Smith has become arguably the best baseball player in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference since arriving at Savannah State in 2021.
The reigning SIAC Player of the Year, Smith has found himself in a new stratosphere as a player than he was when he graduated from Brunswick in 2018, but it first required a pitstop at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida.
Despite originally receiving an offer from Savannah State out of high school, Smith chose to pursue the junior college path as he looked to fulfill his childhood dreams of playing Major League Baseball. It turned out to be a wise decision.
Smith wanted to find a school away from his hometown that would provide a new experience with different cultures while earning some exposure on the diamond. Palm Beach provided all that and more for the young athlete.
Nothing is given at the JUCO level, where players are forced to fight and scrape for their opportunity. Many of Smith’s teammates hailed from latin countries where baseball is a way of life. The experience granted him a new perspective of how hard he would have to work to make it to the majors.
“Just being around those guys that are from the Dominican Republic, and all those other places where they’re proud of baseball — I had the work ethic, but being down with them, and in the D.R. all they want to do is go pro, so all they did was work, work, work, work,” Smith said. “Just being around them, it just made me work and get better.
“Everybody at that JUCO, or other JUCOs we played, their either from big DIs or the D.R., so I had just no choice to work and get better, and kind of took it to Savannah.”
It was either get to work or get left behind, and Smith wasn’t going to be left behind.
While learning how to communicate with his new teammates through a language and cultural barrier, Smith also got better as a player.
In 48 games at Palm Beach State, Smith slashed .327/.407/.400 with 21 RBI and 33 runs scored on 10 extra-base hits (one triple and nine doubles). He walked 13 times and was hit by eight pitches while striking out just 26 times.
Smith was progressing along so nicely that he began drawing interest from the MLB after one season at the JUCO. Unfortunately, circumstances changed before he could close out his second season at Palm Beach State.
“I was going to go in the draft to the Phillies, but we kind of went our separate ways, so I went back to school, and they were going to cue me up the next year or whatever they were going to do,” Smith said. “Then COVID happened in the middle of our season at Palm Beach, and I was kind of stuck. I had a lot of DI schools wanting me, but they really couldn’t get to me because COVID happened, and the draft got cut down, and a lot of players were returning. I was kind of stuck with no school and nowhere to go.”
The clock had run out on Smith’s time at Palm Beach, but there was a glut of players scrambling to find homes in the wake of the coronavirus.
Finally, in late August, Smith recalled his early flirtations with Savannah State. The Tigers had been interested, and Smith had family in the area — it seemed like as good as fit as any with the season quickly approaching.
“I really didn’t have any other choice, so I came here, I walked on, and (head coach Carlton Hardy) made a spot for me,” Smith said. “He didn’t have room for me, but he said I could try out, walk on, and earn a spot, so that’s what I did.”
Although they were turned down a few years prior, Hardy and the Tigers kept tabs on Smith through his time at Palm Beach State. Eventually, the two sides revisited the recruitment.
“I was glad I was able to take that phone call,” Hardy said.
Smith played in 14 of 21 games for Savannah State as a walk-on in 2021, batting .405 with a .643 slugging percentage, quickly earning a scholarship from the Tigers.
And not only has Smith continued his production since, he’s improved upon it.
In 43 games last season, Smith slashed .441/.528/.776 with 41 RBI and 67 runs scored. His power has improved with nine home runs, nine triples and nine doubles making up his 27 extra-base hits, as has his plate discipline, drawing 23 walks to just 22 strikeouts.
Smith credits his absurd box score numbers to the competition difference between JUCO ball and the SIAC.
“Coming from Palm Beach to Savannah, it was kind of like a speed difference in the game,” Smith said. “With pitching, at Palm Beach you see upper 90s, and then coming here, you’re seeing between like 78-85. It was kind of hard trying to tone my swing down, and get back on timing with the sort of pitching I was seeing in high school, which was sort of hard.”
On the other hand, Hardy credits Smith’s continuous rise to a work ethic that doesn’t stop.
“He comes from a great family background that instilled a work ethic in him,” Hardy said. “When he arrived on campus, before he became an All-American, and even after he became an All-American, he has the same work ethic. He’s humble enough to accept coaching when needed, but he’s mature enough that he realizes things he would like to become better at doing, and he takes the time out of his schedule to accomplish those things.”
Smith’s 2022 season powered Savannah State to the SIAC regular-season title and an appearance in the semifinals of the conference tournament. He received ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II South All-Region First Team recognition for his efforts.
Now a redshirt senior at Savannah State, Smith hasn’t slowed down a bit. Smith is first in the SIAC in runs scored (51), second in average (.442), hits (54), triples (six), and total bases (102), and fifth in RBIs (47). He’s only struck out 13 times in 138 at-bats while drawing 24 walks.
Over the past three seasons, the Tigers are 77-29 overall and 53-9 in conference play, and and on the precipice the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship, the program is looking to reach even higher heights with Smith leading the charge from his lead-off spot.
The conference tournament begins today in Albany.