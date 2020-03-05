You can nearly pencil in 30 points and 15 rebounds for Zoesha Smith, and Talia Hamilton is sure to do her thing dancing on the perimeter.
But La’Trinity Best may very well be the X-factor for Glynn Academy in its state championship game Saturday against Forest Park.
A member of the Terrors’ “Big 3” aside Smith and Chmayia Miller a year ago, Best’s scoring has dipped her senior year, but her impact on the game is greater than ever due to her versatility and ability to adapt to any situation at hand.
Primarily a post player when she first arrived at Glynn Academy, Best has transformed to a ball-handling big that is always up for whatever role her team asks of her.
“Lala is very mature for her age, for what she’s doing right now,” said Terrors girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “The role that she plays for us is just huge. Like I said before, Lala has to know all five spots, like no doubt about it, she has to know all five spots because Lala can do that.”
A year ago, Best averaged 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. The Francis Marion commit’s counting numbers have taken a bit of a hit this season, sliding to 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, but it’s actually because she’s doing more than ever.
Best can step out of the paint to help create room inside the paint for Smith while punishing sagging defenders from midrange. She’s also frequently called upon to handle the ball in the back court when opponents attempt to press the Terrors.
“Lala is very versatile, especially when handling the basketball,” Coach Smith said. “She picked up on that the first year. With the situation with Zoesha, Lala had to step up and come out of the paint a little bit to handle the ball. She worked hard on that.”
Best is acutely aware of her developing game, stating her belief that she’s a much improved shooter and she takes care of the ball better than before as she’s become and all-around player.
She’s simply attributed her decline in numbers to some inconsistency she’s had this season.
“I’ve had a lot of off games, like a lot of off games this season,” Best said. “More than I wanted for my senior year, but at the end of the day, if I’m not going to show up for putting the points up, I have to show up somewhere else, like defense on the biggest post on the team, or coming out to help take care of the ball, I had to do something to make my team win.”
Coach Smith agreed with the assessment, commenting that when it matters most, no matter what, Best always shows up.
Of course, there’s no bigger stage than the state championship game, which is why it’s safe to expect Best to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome.
For as strong as Glynn Academy has been at designing game plans, there almost always comes a time a team must adjust to an unexpected wrinkle by an opponent, especially in a matchup between the top two teams in the state. That’s where Best’s impact shines.
“We want to be able to adjust at any moment,” Coach Smith said. “Every game comes with different challenges. Every coach is challenged by adjustments, and that’s one thing my kids have been able to do well. We adjust pretty good.
“Whether it’s at halftime, whether it’s during the game throughout, they adjust all the time, and being able to have a kid like Lala out there where I can say, ‘Look, this is what I need you to do right now, in this moment, this is what I need you to do the rest of the game,’ and she’ll take it and she’ll do it, whether that’s defensively or offensively. That’s the kind of kid she is. Her ability to adjust is huge for us.”
Glynn’s semifinal game was a perfect illustration of Best’s ability to be ready for anything at a moment’s notice.
Langston Hughes’ Raven Thompson scored 12 of her team’s 20 points in the first half to keep them within four points of Glynn Academy at halftime. Best was assigned to defend Thompson in the second half, where she was held to just four points — all of them coming during a fourth quarter in which Langston Hughes trailed by double digits the entire way.
Best has an idea of what her role will be at tipoff against Forest Park: limit the damage done by stretch big Jasmine Stevens while helping on standout Sania Feagin inside.
“I probably have a clue of who the person I’m going to guard is,” Best said. “I know she shoots the 3, she drives the ball well, so I’m going to have to limit her on that.
“Basically trying to limit her touches, even then trying to see if she’s open. I have to stick my hand in there and then help more on the bigger post we’re playing.”
However, there may be a time the Terrors need Best to fill the scoring role. There may be a time she needs to help crash the boards hard. She may even be called upon to bring the ball up the court.
Whatever the situation calls for, Best will be ready.
“It’s not a me, I need this, I need that, OK, but my team needs this, so I have to step back, move out of the hole more, I have to play more of a guard spot now,” Best said. “I haven’t had a problem with it. I had to just get in where I fit in most of the time.”