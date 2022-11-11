No. 8 Brunswick High showed the heart of a champion as it battled No. 10 Houston County down to the wire in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
But after holding down the Bears’ high-powered offense all night, the Pirates were unable come up with one final stop on HoCo’s game-winning 2-point conversion as Brunswick’s season came to an end in a 29-28 loss Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
“Hat’s off to Houston County,” said Pirates head coach Garrett Grady. “That’s a heck of a team. They are explosive like we knew. They played hard tonight with the travel and everything, and good luck to them the rest of the way. They’ll make a run and everything.
“But I’m extremely proud of the Brunswick High Pirates, and the coaching staff, and the job they did preparing these guys all week long.”
The Pirates rallied back from a 21-7 deficit in the second half to tie the game at 21-21 on Kevin Thomas’ 22-yard touchdown catch with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Bears’ 27-yard field goal missed wide left as time expired to send the contest into overtime.
Brunswick got into the end zone on Jayden Drayton’s third rushing touchdown of the night to take a 28-21 lead in the extra period, however HoCo quickly answered with a score of its own in just two plays.
Instead of sending the contest into double overtime with an extra point, Houston County went for the win. Four-star quarterback prospect Antwann Hill Jr., extended the play and found a receiver in the back of the end zone on the 2-point conversion to hand Brunswick its first and only loss of the season.
“That’s the rule: When you’re on the road, you go for two, and when you’re at home, keep playing because you’ve got the crowd and everybody,” Grady said. “It was a great call. We had everything locked down on the front side, and he had to finally go to his last read on the backside. Their quarterback is a great quarterback, and that was just a good call.”
Houston County entered the contest as possibly the toughest No. 4 seed in the state after falling on the wrong side of a three-way tie in the rugged Region 1-6A. Led by Hill, the Bears have been one of the most prolific offenses in the classification, scoring 45.1 points per game in the regular season.
And HoCo demonstrated its explosiveness early on when receiver Ricky Johnson took a screen 53 yards on the team’s first possession to tie the game at 7-7.
The Bears added another 32-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter before crossing the 300-yard mark in the game on a 54-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter, but the Pirates managed to allow just 21 points in regulation — tied for Houston County’s fewest in a game this season.
Instead, it was Brunswick’s offense that struggled to keep pace during a first half that concluded with five straight three-and-outs by the Pirates’ offense.
A 63-yard catch and run by Terry Mitchell on the second play of the game sparked a BHS opening drive that was capped off by Drayton’s 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. On the first play of the Pirates’ next possession, Drayton took a pass 80 yards for a score, but an ineligible player downfield penalty negated the score, and Brunswick would start its streak of punts a few plays later.
The Pirates managed just 98 yards of offense on 28 plays in the first half, and after going down two scores on the first possession of the second half, things looked bleak for Brunswick.
Still, the team refused to go away — even when a 60-yard run by Ivan Johnson was for naught due to a lost fumble two plays later. Brunswick forced Houston County to turn the ball over on downs, and a 43-yard run by William Heck on the first play of the ensuing drive got the Pirates rolling once more.
Drayton found pay dirt from 5 yards out to cut the deficit to 21-14 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, and BHS just kept pushing.
“They could have shut it down real quick in the second half, but they didn’t,” Grady said. “Even going into the fourth quarter, we were still down, and our guys kept fighting and fighting. That’s what they are. They wanted to do it for their brothers out here.
“I’m just so extremely proud of these guys and the legacy that they left here.”
Houston County lost a fumble, and then a few possessions later, it missed a 47-yard field goal attempt that would have made it a two-score game with fewer than seven minutes to play.
On the next play, Johnson broke off another long run, this one going 55 yards to set Brunswick up just outside the red zone.
“Just making adjustments on offense and defense, and really lighting a fire under them trying to get a run game going,” Grady said. “Ivan Johnson lit the spark again, like he’s done all year long, and flipped the field position. It really just put us in a good position to score points, and that came on the backs of the O-line and their hard work up there. They knew they didn’t play as well as they should have in the first half, and I think coming out in the second half, they really put it down and did a really good job.”
Though a 4th-and-goal pass from the 3-yard line would ultimately go incomplete, the Pirates forced a three-and-out to get one more shot at tying the game.
Taking over at the Houston County 30-yard line with 1:59 on the clock and no timeouts remaining, Brunswick handed the ball off three times before quarterback J.R. Elkins found Thomas on a touchdown pass.
Brunswick didn’t get the ending it was hoping for in overtime, and there was pain and heartbreak among the players desperate to make a deep run with the Pirates, who are still looking to advance past the second round for the first time since 1999.
But there was also a strong resolution among the underclassmen set to return. The players promised each other it wouldn’t end like this again.
“I’m just proud of the commitment to the program, and thankful for these seniors,” Grady said. “These seniors did a heck of a job getting this program back on track. I’m just so proud of these guys, the culture they’ve built at Brunswick High, the family atmosphere that we’ve got.
“There are a lot of dry eyes out here because they know they left it all on the field.”