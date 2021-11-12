There is strength in numbers.
In fact, that might be No. 7 Brunswick High’s greatest advantage as it opens its Class 6A postseason run at Glynn County Stadium against Tucker at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The lone remaining undefeated team in the classification, the Pirates’ season has been the definition of a team effort both from the macro and micro view.
Not only has Brunswick excelled at all three phases of the game throughout the year — the team ranks within 6A in both points scored (36.1) and allowed (10.9) — but the Pirates has seemingly received a standout performance from a different player each contest.
Brunswick averages more than 326 total yards per game, but there isn’t a 1,000-yard rusher, passer or receiver on the roster.
Quarterback Jeffery Waye has passed for 733 yards while signal caller Sutton Ellis has thrown for 504 yards. Running back Chuckobe Hill leads the team with 793 rushing yards, but Ree Simmons has run for 544 yards, Leon Charlton has chipped in 266 rushing yards, and both Jayden Drayton and Pat Leggett are over the 100-yard mark. Though Terry Mitchell has come on as the top pass catcher with 392 yards on 14 receptions, eight other players have made at least four catches.
The Pirates’ defense has been in the same boat.
KaShawn Thomas (54 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks) and Devin Smith (57 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, five sacks) get much of the attention on the defensive line and at outside linebacker, respectively, but Jameer Lang, River Creel, Lionel Twitty, and Drayton Laury have all played important roles up front.
Interior linebackers Adam Mweemba and Staffon Stanley are the team’s two leading tacklers with a combined 136 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries, and Ivan Johnson, Derrick Smith, Keon Leggett, Nicholas Gray and Drayton have taken turns making big plays in the secondary.
Any player on the team can be the one to make the game-winning play, and that is a mindset the Pirates have actively worked to cultivate.
“Everything we’re doing is together,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “It’s all team oriented, it’s all family oriented, and when you continually have your teammates step up and make plays, that’s what you foster, that’s what you try to get, that’s what you preach, and you’ve got buy in. A lot of the kids buy into what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Championships have been on the mind of the Pirates every day since spring with the team setting out to treat each contest as a title game.
Brunswick has managed to win a fictitious championship every week, leading to some real hardware in the form of a City Championship and a region title. Though BHS enters the playoffs without a blemish on its record, the team won’t rest on its laurels.
“Losses aren’t always a bad thing, we call them learning opportunities, stay strong, got that from John Gordon,” Pender said. “But when you look at it, you’re not satisfied with where you’re at. We won that region championship, and yeah we wanted to celebrate it, but we knew we didn’t play our best game, so we didn’t have that sense of satisfaction. That’s a loss to us.
“We didn’t dominate all phases of the game. We struggled in some areas. We struggled with some turnovers, the punt team, our passing game. They started loading up the box and shutting the run game down, that kind of stuff. We didn’t really win in all those aspects, so you take that as a loss. Even though we won the game, we didn’t win every down. We didn’t win every snap. So yeah, we’ve had our losses, they just haven’t shown up on the scoreboard.”
On paper, Tucker doesn’t appear as much more than an early postseason speed bump for Brunswick. The Tigers are just 2-8 on the year, having both struggled to score points and stop opposing offenses — scoring 14.6 points per game and allowing 28.3 per contest.
But the Tucker also faced some of the best teams in the state in the regular season with five of the team’s eight losses coming at the hands of teams ranked in the their respective classification at the time.
The Pirates can’t take the Tigers lightly.
“You can’t look at a team’s record when you’re in the playoffs,” Pender said. “All that is out the window. It’s 0-0. You can revive. When you focus on the fact that they’ve only won two games this year, look at the teams they’ve lost to.
“Cedar Grove, Parkview, Stephenson, Southwest Dekalb, Langston Hughes, Westlake, Lovejoy, Dacula, there’s their losses right there. None of those teams they’ve lost to are chumps, and Tucker is used to playing championship-caliber football. Everyone of those teams I named are in the playoffs, everyone of them, and some of them are projected to go deep in the playoffs… Throw (the record) out the window.”
Tucker fields athletic players on both sides of the ball, and with the accompanying physicality on defense, the Tigers can make some things happen if the Pirates don’t play smart, sound football offensively.
On defense, Brunswick must make the most of its talent advantage on the line of scrimmage, where Tucker has struggled to block despite some decent size.
The Pirates can open up their most anticipated postseason run since 1999 with a bang if the team continues to play with the positive energy and effort it has displayed thus far.
“Play hard, have fun, expect to win the down, the moment that you’re in,” Pender said. “You’re going to go as hard as you possibly can. You’ve got 100 percent; give 100 percent. That’s what we talk about with playing hard. Just get after it.
“Having fun, do that with relentless enthusiasm. You’re flying around, but at the end of the day, it’s a game. You’re supposed to have fun when you’re playing games. So if you play hard, and you’re having fun while you’re playing hard, a lot of really good things happen.”