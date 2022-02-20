After winning the region championship, the Pirates (25-1, 12-1) host the Lakeside Vikings (10-12, 4-8) in the first round at the Brunswick Square Garden. The team is in great position to compete for the illustrious state title that has not been achieved yet under head coach Maria Mangram.
For the Lady Terrors (13-13, 8-6), they finished fourth in the region tournament after losing to Statesboro in the final minutes. The team has battled in every game they’ve played this season, but face their toughest test yet when they travel up north to take on the Lovejoy Wildcats (23-3, 12-0).
The Glynn Academy boys (19-8, 8-7) clinched the third place seed after a 73-46 route over Bradwell Institute. Having never trailed in the game, the Terrors were able to show they are a team that can compete with any school. They will have that opportunity Tuesday, when they travel to take on the Westlake Lions (19-5, 12-1).
BASEBALL AT THE BEACH
The first weekend of the 22nd annual Baseball at the Beach co-hosted by the Brunswick Pirates and Glynn Academy Terrors is in the books.
Having opened the event with a 2-0 defeat to North Forsyth, Friday, the Pirates bounced back against West Forsyth with a 4-2 victory. Brunswick’s Riley Morgan took over on the mound in his four innings of work, striking out seven batters and allowing two runs (zero earned) to keep the team in the game. The bats awoke in the fourth and the sixth, scoring two runs in both innings to lead 4-2. Elijah Wellman earned the win after coming in for Morgan, striking out three batters while allowing zero hits. Caden Purvis earned the save for Brunswick to put the team 2-1 on the season. The Pirates host Brantley County at 6 p.m. today in their tuneup game before the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach.
Glynn Academy’s baseball team played back-to-back games at Adam Wainwright Field to close out the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach, Saturday.
In their first game against Lumpkin County, the Terrors scored 11 runs with leadoff hitter John Wise Long leading the charge. The UNC commit went 2-for-3 from the plate, scoring four runs and homering in the fourth for his first of the season. Five other batters for the Terrors drove in runs, leading to the route over Lumpkin County. On the mound, Tom Echols pitched four innings, striking our eight batters and allowing two runs (one earned) to score.
After taking the first game easily over Lumpkin County, the Terrors took it to McIntosh County Academy in 5 innings, winning 14-0.
The team did all of their damage with two outs in the bottom of the third, drawing three walks and capitalizing on two errors by the Buccaneers. Aeden Buening pitched all five innings for Glynn, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits in the contest.
Glynn takes on Benedictine (Tuesday) and Carrollton (Thursday), before resuming the second weekend of games for Baseball at the Beach.
SOCCER
The Glynn Academy Terrors’ boys and girls soccer teams stay undefeated with wins over Effingham County.
Having won midweek 10-0 over Bradwell Institute, the Lady Terrors left the same outcome on the Rebels on Friday night.
Glynn Academy will look to continue its remarkable run of form, when they host South Effingham on Tuesday.
The Glynn boys soccer team earned their second clean sheet of the season with a 4-0 win over the Rebels.
Having struggled against Bradwell midweek, Glynn shook off the mistakes and performed at a high level for its sixth win of the season.
Just like the Lady Terrors the Terrors will look to stay undefeated and atop of the region on Tuesday.