The Brunswick Lady Pirates continued to prove why they are one of the most feared teams in Region 2-6A basketball this year, with commanding wins over South Effingham and Coffee.
In the team’s 67-32 region win over South Effingham, Friday, Brunswick took control of the game from the opening tip, holding the Mustangs to single-digit points in three of the four quarters.
Jermiyah Ramsey led the team in scoring with 20 points and dished out five assists, while Shamya Flanders posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in the blowout win.
Against Coffee, on Saturday, Brunswick continued its dominance with an almost identical scoreline to the South Effingham game.
Dominating the Trojans, 67-33, the Lady Pirates yet again jumped out to a monstrous lead with a 17-2 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans didn’t score for almost 10 minutes before they saw their next basket go through the net.
Twelve Brunswick players scored in the blowout win, as Flanders led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Shania Jones came off the bench and scored 10 points to be the only other double-digit scorer for the Lady Pirates. Ramsey scored nine points, Jamya West scored eight points and seven rebounds and Shakardia Cowart finished with seven points.
The Brunswick Lady Pirates (13-0, 4-0) return to the court at 6 p.m. tonight when they host the Richmond Hill Wildcats (10-6, 1-3).
BHS boys basketball sweep weekend action
The Pirates coasted to two 15-point wins over the weekend to regain their form.
In Friday’s matchup against South Effingham, Brunswick jumped out to an 18-10 lead and kept the Mustangs away from making a comeback to earn its second region win of the season.
Three Pirates scored double figures in the win, with Jason Newmans Jr. leading the way with his 20 points and eight rebound night. Camarion Johnson added 17 points and seven assists while Kevin Thomas Jr. scored 12 points, recorded eight rebounds and blocked a shot.
Riyon Rankin finished with eight points and nine rebounds to close out the Pirates’ win.
In the non-region game against Coffee, Brunswick used the first half to separate the two teams before closing the night with a 67-52 victory.
In the first half, the Pirates outscored the Trojans 40-22 and never looked back. A big factor was the duo of Saje Alston and Johnson as they outscored Coffee 24-22. Johnson finished the game with 21 points and 5 rebounds and Alston finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. Rankin fell one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Newman finished the night with seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the win.
Brunswick (8-5, 2-2) will look to win its fourth game in a row when they host Richmond Hill (4-12, 2-2), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Terrors split weekend slate
Glynn Academy lost a close matchup against a strong Statesboro Blue Devils, 57-54.
Going into the game, the Lady Terrors started to find their rhythm with a third- place tournament finish and a win over Effingham County.
However, Glynn Academy would come up short against a very strong Statesboro team that has lost once this season.
The Lady Terrors would bounce back in Saturday’s non-region game against Wayne County, with a compelling 57-28 victory.
The team avenged their early-season defeat at the hands of the Yellow Jackets by keeping them to single-digit points in three quarters. To cap off the night, the Lady Terrors allowed two points in the fourth quarter.
Alindria Dudley led the team with 16 points with Paris Smith and Akirria Mountain just behind her with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Glynn Academy (7-9, 2-3) welcomes the South Effingham Mustangs (7-7, 1-3) at 6 p.m. tonight.
Glynn Academy boys split nail-biting games
In Friday’s matchup against an undefeated Statesboro Blue Devil team, the Terrors hung in all night long before losing 61-59.
Facing Wayne County on Saturday, Glynn Academy was able to complete the season sweep over the Yellow Jackets with a 57-56 victory.
Glynn Academy (12-4, 2-3) look to win by more than one possession against the South Effingham Mustangs (2-12, 0-4) at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Glass Palace.