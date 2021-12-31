Both the Brunswick and Glynn Academy basketball teams (boys and girls) competed in holiday tournaments to prepare themselves for the stretch run of the season.
Lady Pirates remain perfect
The Brunswick Lady Pirates took part in a round-robin tournament at Colquitt County High School earlier in the week.
After winning the Beach Ball Classic before the Christmas Holiday, the Lady Pirates hit the road west to Colquitt County High.
Playing against the Bainbridge Bearcats and the Valdosta Wildcats, the Lady Pirates showcased themselves as title hunters.
Against Bainbridge, Brunswick dominated the first half as they went on a 28-6 run to put themselves comfortably up at the half, 31-13. The Lady Pirates would go on to coast to a comfortable 56-35 win. Shamya Flanders led the team in scoring with 14 points while Dariana Johnson added 13 points.
In game No. 2 against the Wildcats, the Lady Pirates had to battle their way to a 49-41 victory. Brunswick outscored Valdosta 19-12 in the final quarter to close out the game. Shane’ Jackson posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the game. Jermiyah Ramsey scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Shakardia Cowart had a knack for the basketball, scoring 10 points while securing 10 rebounds and seven steals in the win.
The Lady Pirates (10-0) resume region play Tuesday when they take on Bradwell Institute (7-2) inside the Brunswick Square Garden.
Brunswick boys basketball played tough matchups in the Battle on the Island
The Pirates went 1-2 in the Battle on the Island Tournament after a controversial ending went against Brunswick.
In the first game, the Pirates narrowly escaped with a 58-57 win over Fletcher (la.) with Saje Alston, Riyon Rankin and Camarion Johnson combining for 52 of the teams 58 points.
In game No. 2, Lakeland (Fla.) topped Brunswick 59-46 to push the Pirates into a battle for third place instead of the championship game. Johnson led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Rankin and Alston both scored eight points. Kevin Thomas Jr., Alston, and Rankin were able to come down with 26 total rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Dreadnaughts.
Game 3 between Brunswick and Bradford (Fla.) went down to the wire as the two teams traded the first two quarters.
After being down 23-9 in the first, the Pirates went on their own run, outscoring the Tornadoes by 13 and holding them to six points.
Jumping to the fourth quarter, neither team held a lead larger than three points while exchanging baskets.
Alston was able to give his team the lead twice on consecutive possessions, but Bradford’s Dae’Jon Shanks responded with his own baskets to give the Tornadoes the lead.
Brunswick was able to cut the lead the Bradford lead to 55-54 after a Rankin 2-pointer, but a controversial ending saw the Tornadoes escape the Battle on the Island with the third place trophy.
Alston and Rankin each posted double-doubles (13 points, 14 rebounds and 11 points, 12 rebounds respectively) to keep the Pirates in the game.
With a 5-4 record to its name, Brunswick will look to shake off the holiday cold spell and return to winning ways when they host Bradwell Institute (4-5) on Tuesday.
Glynn Academy Lady Terrors go 2-1 in Florida Prospects Tournament
Entering the holiday break, the Lady Terrors were looking to build off a two-game winning streak.
In Its first game against Boone (Fla.), Glynn Academy set the tone early, only allowing four points in the first quarter.
After seeing their lead cut to 3 points on multiple possessions, the Lady terrors used a 7-0 run to close out the first half to lead 23-16.
Never looking back after the break, Glynn Academy coasted to a 47-33 victory. Akirria Mountain led the team 11 points, closely followed by Kayla Page and her 10 points. Alindria Dudley and Paris Smith both contributed seven points each.
Game No. 2 against Gateway (Fla.) wasn’t as kind to Glynn Academy as they lost 55-50.
The Lady Terrors were unable to score double digits in two of the four quarters, hurting their chances to reach the title game.
Smith was able to put the team within reach of a come from behind victory, but the Panthers’ Vanessa Diaz connected on all four of her free throws to put the game away.
Three Lady Terrors scored double-digit points, with Mountain leading the way with 17. Page had 14, and Dudley scored 10. Smith followed closely behind with eight points.
After dealing with a gut-punching loss, Glynn Academy came back with a convincing 44-23 victory over Lake Nona (Fla.), to capture the 3rd place trophy.
The Lady Terrors (5-8) return to region play on Tuesday, when they host Effingham County (3-6) at the Glass Palace.
Glynn Academy boys basketball swept its competition at the U-SAVE-IT Basketball Classic
The Terrors took on three Georgia high schools in Dougherty, Mitchell County and Long County before securing the title.
The Terrors (11-2) look to continue their hot streak when they host Effingham County (7-6) at 7:30 p.m.