Although their historic season has come to an end, the Coastal Georgia softball team continues to make program history.
Bryce Peacock and Hayley Dickerson both landed among the NAIA Softball All-American teams — becoming the first two Mariners to accomplish the feat.
The Sun Conference Player of the Year, Peacock earned a spot on the All-American first team for the immense impact she made on the team from both the batter’s box and the circle. The junior slashed .459/.558/.815, all of which led the team, while driving in a team-high 42 RBI.
As the Mariners’ second starter, Peacock crafted a 1.74 ERA over 112.2 innings while striking out 125 batters to post a 12-4 record.
A measure of her unique value as an elite batter and pitcher, Peacock was the only player in any division of college softball to record eight doubles, eight triples, eight home runs, and eight wins as a pitcher.
“Bryce is one of those special people that comes along once every few years if you’re lucky,” said Coastal Georgia head coach Mike Minick. “She’s the best hitter in the conference. She proved that with all her stats — that’s how she won conference Player of the Year. And then she’s probably fourth or fifth best pitcher stat wise in the conference this season.
“Most kids that pitch never even hit. They spend all their time pitching. But Bryce is good enough to spend enough time hitting to be the best hitter in the conference, then enough time pitching to be one of the top five or six. She’s just very special.”
And Peacock didn’t just feast on inferior competition — she played her best ball in the postseason.
Peacock was named to the All-Tournament Team following a 4-for-7 performance in the Sun Conference Tournament that included three triples, a double, three walks and three RBIs.
In the opening round of the NAIA Tournament, Peacock was 6-for-17 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored over four games.
“Not only did she have a great regular season, which got her conference player of the year, in the conference tournament she carried us with her bat, and then in the regional she carried us with her bat,” Minick said.
Dickerson wrapped up her collegiate career with an NAIA Second Team All-American selection, capping off a senior campaign that saw her named the Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year and the MVP of the All-Tournament Team.
Dickerson produced a 21-5 record and a 1.09 ERA while striking out 136 batters over 180 innings. She pitched 20 complete games, including eight shutouts, which set a new single-season record for the program.
At the conference tournament, Dickerson pitched all three games for the Mariners, going a perfect 3-0 while allowing just one run over 22 innings to lead Coastal Georgia back to the national tournament.
“Last year Bryce broke her ankle 20 games into the season, and kind of derailed us a little as far as aspirations we had for the end of the year, and Hayley stepped up last year to win enough games to get us to the nationals even without Bryce,” Minick said. “Then this year, we rode her late in the year, and she won all three games in the conference tournament. She pitched great in the regional tournament. Her whole career has been outstanding.”
Having both Peacock and Dickerson in tow this season, Coastal Georgia won both the Sun Conference regular-season and tournament championships for the first time in program history. The Mariners advanced to the championship game of the NAIA opening round before their season finally came to an end.
“The reason we had our school-record 42 wins was because we usually play doubleheaders — the only time we don’t play a doubleheader is in conference when there is a three-game series, we play two the first day, one the second day,” Minick said. “When you’ve got a total shutdown pitcher like Hayley, then Bryce in the second game that gives up 1.74 earned runs per game, that’s why we had such a great record. If you can score any runs at all, you’ve got a really good chance of winning every time we go out there.”
While Peacock and Dickerson are the first Mariners recognized as All-Americans by the NAIA, they likely will not be the last for a burgeoning Coastal Georgia softball program.
Coastal has compiled a 115-39 record over the past three seasons, including 55-20 in conference play, while racking up accolades. Now with the prestige afforded by a couple of All-American selections, the Mariners can offer players a spot at one of the best programs in the country.
“We’ve been talking about it in our recruiting the last couple of weeks and as we go along,” Minick said. “We’ve already been able to sell the program as we’ve finished no worse than second the last five years, and we’ve been at nationals four years in a row. But now we’re also able to say you can come here and be an NAIA All-American because now we’ve got two of them.
“Before we could say that, but nobody ever got one. Now, we’re emphasizing that you can come in here, have a great career, play for championships every year, be an all-conference player, and you can be an NAIA All-American at Coastal Georgia.”