Glynn Academy held day two of spring football on Thursday as the team begins preparations for the 2019 season.
The team is competing with each other and focusing on getting better. This group is so into doing those two things and holding each other accountable, that a fight broke out in the middle of practice.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo spoke about how the team learns from those two players mistakes and how this team looks after two days.
“Our kids are here to compete. You see our guys are out here fighting because they’re competing with each other. It means something to our kids. It’s two guys going hard at each other, been chippy all day at practice,” Hidalgo said. “We have to learn from that; we can’t lose control of our emotions. All and all those guys are getting after each other.”
The Terrors don’t have a full roster right now either. There are some players still competing for the track and field team. However, Hidalgo isn’t too worried about the missing players right now and says the team will be fine without them.
With some key guys missing, it gave the coaching staff a chance to see who will step up this spring. Hidalgo compliments the young quarterbacks stepping up in TJ Lewis’s absence along with the offensive line’s progress.
“Na’Verious Williams has been really impressive out here. I think our young quarterbacks are getting better until TJ Lewis gets back. I like the way our offensive line has played here,” said Hidalgo. “We got some young guys in the secondary competing for some jobs. We got some work to do, but we got a chance to be pretty good.”
Hidalgo goes on to say that some guys are stepping into that senior leadership role as well. He mentions that Jordan Swain, Bryon Bacon, and Drez Wilcox are three guys setting the tone at practice.
However, Hidalgo makes it a point to say that he believes the missing football players will make an impact as well, once they’re back on the field.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of those guys set the tempo at practice. Guys like Jordan Swain, Byron Bacon, have done a really good job. I know we got some guys, Drez Wilcox has done a good job,” Hidalgo said. “We have some really good football players who aren’t here, and I think they’ll make an impact when they get back on the field.”
The Terrors worked through a lot of fundamentals and wore shoulder pads and gym shorts. The full pads aren’t out yet, but Hidalgo has his process that he goes through, and already thinks the teams already doing what he wants for the team.
“Well football isn’t so much what you do but how you do things,” said Hidalgo. “So we’re going to teach our kids how to do things correctly. I’m a big believer in align, assign and refine, teaching their alignments, then their assignments and then we will refine all that stuff.
“So right now its really basic football. We won't set the tempo, the culture, we want to come out and compete, and I think we’re doing that.”