Girls Tennis MVP shines as leader
Ali Brown-Winans never expected to lead the charge to a region title when she began playing tennis. She didn’t expect to become a state champion.
But for her efforts in guiding the next generation of Frederica Academy tennis, Brown-Winans was named The News’ Girls Tennis MVP.
When Brown-Winans first picked up a racquet, she was just looking to have a good time with her close friends.
“When I first started, it was genuinely just something that my friend had done for forever,” Brown-Winans said. “Her mom taught when they lived here, and she was just like, ‘Hey, do you want to come play tennis?’
“That’s how I got started with it. I never really intended to take it seriously. For me, it was more of just building relationships, especially with the team. It always felt like a family, and I had just known them for so long that I had genuinely just kept playing with my friends… It really made tennis a team sport for me, and that’s the part that I enjoyed.”
And as part of the team at Frederica Academy, Brown-Winans has helped lead a program renaissance that saw the Lady Knights capture back-to-back state championships.
A year ago, Brown-Winans slotted into the No. 3 singles line to produce a devastating trio along with teammates Merrill Been and Kate Walbridge. As an individual she advanced to the state semifinals before falling in a matchup against Been.
However, over the last two years, Frederica graduated four all-state players, leaving Brown-Winans to step into a leadership position at No. 1 singles this past season.
“It was definitely a very new experience,” Brown-Winans said. “I had always played with Merril and Kate, and I loved them. Just going into the season without them there, I really had to push myself to get the rest of the team to put in as much as effort as was needed to win region and everything like that.”
With Brown-Winans atop the lineup, Frederica did just that. The Lady Knights won another region championship, and Brown-Winans capped off an undefeated run through the region with her first individual title.
Frederica went on to advance to the Elite 8 round of the state playoffs before falling to eventual champion Rivers Academy.
“It was awesome; I loved every moment of it,” Brown-Winans said of the season. “There were a few matches where everyone was really iffy, we were going up against some really good teams this year, especially at state.
“It was just really nerve-racking for everyone. We had some good players in our region too. I was really proud of everyone and how they played against them. It was really awesome.”
